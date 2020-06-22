Archbold tops Ayersville, 17-6

Archbold exploded for a combined 10 runs in the fourth and fifth innings Thursday evening, handing visiting Ayersville a 17-6 defeat in summer baseball action.

Using the OHSAA run rule, the game ended after five innings.

The Blue Streaks were led in the batter’s box by Noah Hogrefe (2 for 2) and Zane Behnfeldt (1 for 3) who each collected four runs batted in.

Jayden Seiler went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Streaks. Drake Mohring was 1 for 2 with an RBI and four runs scored, while Carson Meyer finished 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Brandon Taylor pitched all five innings for Archbold in earning the win. He allowed six runs — two that were earned — on seven hits with three strikeouts.

Archbold hosts Defiance Monday, then is at Napoleon on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/06/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg