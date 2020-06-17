Archbold baseball holds off Anthony Wayne, 6-2

A three-run sixth inning enabled Archbold to slam the door on Anthony Wayne in a varsity summer baseball game held Tuesday evening at Memorial Park.

The Blue Streaks also benefited from a complete game on the mound by Zane Behnfeldt. In his seven innings of work, he surrendered two runs on six hits with a pair of strikeouts.

Archbold loaded the bases with nobody out in the aforementioned bottom of the sixth. Drake Mohring doubled to right field, Brandon Taylor walked, then Behnfeldt bunted and reached safely when no one covered the bag for Anthony Wayne.

A double play followed in which twice a Blue Streak runner was gunned down at home. However, after a Noah Hogrefe walk reloaded the bases, a balk plated a run for a 4-2 edge for the home team. They reached the final tally with a two-out, two-run single off the bat of D.J. Newman.

In the final at-bat for the Generals, they left runners stranded on first and second.

Archbold got on the board first thanks to Mohring’s two-out RBI double scoring Newman in the bottom of the first.

They added to it in the home half of the third.

With runners at the corners and only one out, Mohring’s base hit brought home Dawson Liechty, but then Mohring was thrown out after rounding first too hard. Taylor then reached by way of a General fielding error, scoring Noah Garcia to make it a 3-0 Archbold lead.

Anthony Wayne responded in the next half inning. Evan Ruhe’s two-out RBI single scored Connor Hauk.

The Generals would get within 3-2 in their half of the fourth. An Isaiah Bruhn RBI single did the trick.

Mohring finished 3 for 3 with a pair of RBIs for the Streaks. Newman went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, while Hogrefe was 2 for 2 with a walk.

For Anthony Wayne, Ruhe finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Bruhn (1 for 2) also drove in a run.

Spencer Stack took the loss on the mound for the Generals. He pitched the first three innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one strikeout.

Archbold (3-3) next plays host to Ayersville Thursday in a game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Zane Behnfeldt of Archbold pitches during Tuesday's summer baseball game versus Anthony Wayne. Going the distance for the Blue Streaks, Behnfeldt allowed two runs on six hits while striking out a pair. Archbold third baseman Noah Garcia throws over to first to record an out during Tuesday's game. Archbold's DJ Newman charges home to score the game's first run Tuesday evening at Memorial Park as baseball has returned to area fields. The hometown Blue Streaks would defeat Anthony Wayne by a 6-2 final.

Evens record at 3-3