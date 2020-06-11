Streaks down Defiance Bulldogs, 9-5

DEFIANCE — Archbold’s varsity baseball team picked up its first win of the summer season Monday, defeating Defiance on the road 9-5.

Ethan Hagans went six innings en route to picking up the win on the mound. He surrendered two runs and struck out eight batters.

Brandon Taylor pitched the final inning.

In the batter’s box for the Blue Streaks, Noah Garcia collected two hits. Dawson Liechty added a double and Chase Kohler a triple.

The Streaks then fell 10-3 on the road versus Perrysburg on Tuesday.

Archbold (1-2) next hosts Perrysburg on Friday.

