Graeme Jacoby headed to Ohio Dominican

Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby will be furthering his academic and basketball career at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. Front row, from left: John Jacoby (father), Graeme, Callie Jacoby (mother). Back row: Cayden Jacoby (brother) and Pettisville basketball coach Brian Leppelmeier.
Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby will be furthering his academic and basketball career at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. Front row, from left: John Jacoby (father), Graeme, Callie Jacoby (mother). Back row: Cayden Jacoby (brother) and Pettisville basketball coach Brian Leppelmeier.