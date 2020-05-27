Posted on by

Graeme Jacoby headed to Ohio Dominican


Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby will be furthering his academic and basketball career at Ohio Dominican University in Columbus. Front row, from left: John Jacoby (father), Graeme, Callie Jacoby (mother). Back row: Cayden Jacoby (brother) and Pettisville basketball coach Brian Leppelmeier.

Photo submitted

