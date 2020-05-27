Archbold’s Kade Kern selected Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year

It was announced last week that Archbold’s Kade Kern was named the Gatorade Ohio Baseball Player of the Year.

He is now part of the 30-plus year legacy that includes past winners such as Peyton Manning, Abby Wambach, Karl-Anthony Towns, Derek Jeter and many other sports icons.

Kern will be continuing his career at Ohio State University in the fall.

The Gatorade Player of the Year program recognizes the nation’s most elite high school athletes for not only athletic excellence, but also for high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character.