June races at Michigan International Speedway postponed

It was recently announced by NASCAR that the FireKeepers Casino 400 race weekend set for June 5-7 at Michigan International Speedway has been postponed and will be rescheduled for a later date yet to be determined.

“We want to thank our loyal fans who were set to attend our June race weekend,” said Michigan International Speedway President Rick Brenner. “The health and safety of our guests, stakeholders, employees and community are of the upmost importance. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we navigate these challenging times and we look forward to racing again soon at Michigan International Speedway.”