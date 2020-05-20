Archbold’s Matthew Gladieux signs with Eastern Illinois

Matthew Gladieux of Archbold recently signed a letter of intent to continue his education and track and field career at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston, Illinois. Gladieux was recruited to Eastern Illinois by their throwing coach Noah Castle, a Wauseon alum who was a Division II state runner-up in the discus in 2014. Pictured, front row, from left are Aaron Gladieux (father), Matthew, Dina Gladieux (mother). In the back row are Archbold assistant track and field coaches Pat Leupp and Jake Kraegel.

