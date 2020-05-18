Wauseon takes boys all-sports crown

With the conclusion of the 2019-20 Northwest Ohio Athletic League winter sports season and cancellation of spring sports, Wauseon has claimed the boys all-sports championship.

Bryan finished first in the girls all-sports standings.

Wauseon took first in the boys standings with 47 points. Bryan was runner-up at 39.5 points, Archbold had 37.5, Liberty Center 35.5, Swanton 26, Evergreen 25, Patrick Henry 19.5 and Delta 19.

NWOAL boys fall team champions include Bryan, golf; Archbold, soccer and football; and Liberty Center, cross country and football. Winter team champions include Evergreen, basketball; Bryan, bowling; and Wauseon, wrestling.

Bryan garnered 32 points in winning the girls title. Wauseon was runner-up at 28.5 points, Swanton had 23.5, Archbold and Liberty Center both had 23, Patrick Henry 19, Evergreen 16.5 and Delta 9.5.

NWOAL girls fall team champions include Archbold, soccer; Liberty Center, cross country; and Bryan, volleyball. Winter team champions were Bryan who won bowling and basketball titles, as well as Archbold and Wauseon who shared the basketball title with the Golden Bears.

