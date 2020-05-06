ACME baseball season canceled

News broke late Monday that in addition to baseball being canceled in the spring, the ACME baseball season is also canceled in 2020.

“After much consideration and discussion, and in response to the current situation regarding COVID-19, the ACME Baseball Congress Board of Directors has decided to cancel the ACME Baseball season for the summer of 2020,” said ACME Commissioner Chad Spencer. “This decision was not casually made and follows our earlier efforts at extending the season and making allowances to permit more youth to play. However, with the most recent updates and restrictions from Ohio’s Governor and the Ohio Department of Health, especially those resulting in extended high school facilities/field closures as well as continuing social distancing measures, our organization believes it not practical for us to operate in good faith and purpose for the overall well being of the student athletes we seek to serve. “

All registration payments previously submitted for summer 2020 have not been cashed and will be shredded after June 1 unless other arrangements are specifically requested, he added.

”In the event that baseball in any form be permitted to resume later this summer, we ask that no baseball team or program use the moniker of “ACME” for any individually coach/school/community organized manner of play,” said Spencer. “Any decisions regarding participation in baseball for this summer will reside with each specific coach/school/community. It is with regret we do this but with high hopes for a return to normalcy for the summer of 2021.”

Wauseon’s Easton Delgado pitches in an ACME baseball game last summer. It was announced earlier this week that the ACME season has been canceled in 2020. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/05/web1_Delgado-pitching.jpg Wauseon’s Easton Delgado pitches in an ACME baseball game last summer. It was announced earlier this week that the ACME season has been canceled in 2020. File Photo