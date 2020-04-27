Little change for area schools with new division assignments

Everything will pretty much remain status quo for Fulton County schools as the Ohio High School Athletic Association announced new division assignments for the fall sports of football, soccer and volleyball on Wednesday.

The OHSAA Board of Directors also approved new regional assignments for football.

Wauseon will remain in Division IV, Region 14 for football. The Indians will be joined there by Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe Bryan, as well as their non-league rival, Napoleon.

In Division V, Swanton is in region 18, the same region they were placed in 2019. The Bulldogs are the lone NWOAL team in Division V.

Archbold, Delta and Evergreen move from Region 23 to Region 22 in Division VI for the 2020 campaign. They will be joined in Region 22 by Liberty Center.

Also in the NWOAL, Patrick Henry remains in Division VII, Region 26.

For boys soccer, Wauseon is once again in Division II, where they have been for several years.

Five area teams are represented in Division III. Archbold, Delta, Evergreen, Pettisville and Swanton are each in the same division.

Liberty Center also competes in Division III this fall.

On the girls side, Wauseon remains in Division II.

Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton will stay in Division III. They are joined there by Liberty Center.

For volleyball, Wauseon is narrowly under the cutoff for Division II, thus will compete in Division III for the second straight season.

Joining them in Division III are Archbold, Delta, Evergreen and Swanton.

There was no change for the spikers from Fayette and Pettisville. Both are longtime representatives in Division IV.

Archbold quarterback D.J. Newman scrambles for a first down in a regular season game versus Liberty Center last season. The Blue Streaks, along with other area schools, will stay in Division VI but move from Region 23 to Region 22 in 2020.