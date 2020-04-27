Evergreen roots run deep in new AD hire

When the athletic director position at Evergreen High School became available in late February, there couldn’t have been more perfect a fit for the job than Derick Stoup, who for the last eight years has been employed at Washington Local Schools.

So when he was approved by the school board at their meeting on Monday, April 20, it was a dream come true.

Stoup, 34, despite being a 2004 graduate of Delta, has deep roots within the Evergreen community.

“I pursued this job because I knew I wanted to be an athletic director, and make a positive impact on a broader scale,” explained Stoup. “Also, I wanted to work for Evergreen Local School District because of how interwoven my family has been (with the district) for 80-plus years.”

Stoup’s great grandfather Arvine Cook drove bus at the former Fulton High School, great grandmother Gertrude Cook served on the Fulton and Evergreen school boards for over 30 years, and his grandmother Arlene (Cook) Stoup was the secretary at Fulton Elementary — for over 30 years as well.

Additionally, father Brian Stoup and aunt Dawn (Stoup) Wilcoxon were also graduates of Evergreen. As for Derick, he attended Evergreen Schools until seventh grade, prior to his family moving to Delta.

It is because of this connection that when the opportunity came along to return, he could not pass it up.

“I believe it had quite a bit to do with my pursuing of this opportunity,” Stoup said of having grown up within the Evergreen School District. “While attending Fulton Elementary, and having a grandmother as school secretary, allowed me to see the inner workings of the district through the supportive administrative staff at that time: Paul Cothrel (Fulton Elementary Principal), Lisa Exner (Cothrel’s successor) and Russ Griggs (former Evergreen Superintendent). I was able to spend time before and after school with supportive, loving, caring, knowledgeable teachers and staff (some that are still with the district till this day) that most don’t get the opportunity to experience. I grew up seeing the love and support of the community and knew I wanted to be a part of that one day.”

Since graduating from Delta, Stoup has built quite a resume for himself.

He graduated from the University of Toledo in December of 2011, receiving his Bachelor’s Degree in Multi-Age Education K-12 with a focus on health and physical education. While at UT, he received the “Health Education Major of the Year” award in 2011 both for the school and nationally, as awarded by the American Association for Health Education (AAHE).

Stoup was also ranked in the top 10 percent of all health education majors in the history of UT’s Health Education program, according to his doctorate professors.

For his first three years at Washington Local, Stoup was the physical education teacher at Monac Elementary and assistant wrestling coach at Whitmer High School. From there he accepted a position at Whitmer where he served as health/PE teacher and head wrestling coach, a title he’s held the last five years.

Stoup also spent time as an assistant wrestling coach at Southview.

While guiding the Whitmer matmen, he was named the Three Rivers Athletic Conference Coach of the Year each of the last two seasons.

It is because of these qualifications, and his experience involving athletics, adminstrators at Evergreen believe they’ve found the right person for the job.

“Evergreen High School maintains deep roots within our community. We’re blessed with an extremely impressive group of student-athletes and families that support them. During the search, we hoped to find a director of athletics who is able to help our student-athletes and coaches reach their highest potential. Mr. Stoup is student-centered, personable, organized, and a great communicator. His previous experiences highlight his unique ability to develop a positive and successful culture within an athletic program. We’re excited for Mr. Stoup to begin his work at Evergreen,” said high school principal Dan Curtis.

“I believe I am right for this position because of my personal knowledge of the district,” said Stoup. “Living in Fulton County almost my entire life (moved for college, came back after graduation and haven’t left), gives me perspective and insight on the community, parents, teachers, coaches and most importantly, the students. I am an internally-motivated individual, dedicated, with a strong work ethic which will allow me to serve my future coaches, athletes, and community to the highest standard at Evergreen Local Schools.”

Stoup was selected among a pool of 35 applicants, according to Curtis. That list was whittled down to five qualified candidates, and from that list, Stoup was chosen.

“Mr. Stoup was able to display to the interview committee his ability to build and mold relationships with stakeholders,” said Curtis of the decision. “He’s focused on the success of student-athletes here at Evergreen, and has maintained a reputation of professionalism and success in previous experiences as a coach, teacher, and program director. Mr. Stoup’s vision for the future of Evergreen athletics parallels the vision of the district in every way. Mr. Stoup is meticulously organized, forward thinking, and hopes to help Evergreen build on our deep rooted traditions and successes for years to come.”

Stoup will aim his approach towards putting students first.

“Students are why we are in education; they are our future,” he explained. “Student-centered is what I hope all educators and administrators strive for. I got into education to make a difference, develop young minds to be productive adults, making a positive impact, and giving back to their community. I feel Evergreen puts kids first, and I look to build on that tradition as athletic director.”

If he is successful, that will mean helping give students an experience similar to what he had, while attending Evergreen.

Showing them that same love and support.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

