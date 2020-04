Several area wrestlers and stat girls received 2019-20 Academic All-District certificates for having a 3.5 or higher cumulative GPA.

To be eligible for the award, the application form needed to be completed and the head coach must have paid their $20 membership dues.

Honored for Archbold were Andrew Francis, Aubrey Eicher, Brennan Short and Juan Garcia.

Austin Kohlhofer, Carson Chiesa, Nathan Jokinen and Zack Mattin received honors for Delta.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/04/web1_archboldlogo_blockA-1.jpg