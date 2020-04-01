Winter scholar athletes revealed by Northwest Ohio Athletic League

At the conclusion of each sport season, principals for the Northwest Ohio Athletic League name scholar athletes from member schools. To be named to the winter scholar athlete list, a student must be a senior, must have a 3.5 accumulative grade point average through seven semesters of school, and must have lettered during the sports season.

The 2019-20 winter list includes:

Archbold: Lily Delgado, Shylo Richardson, Noah Cheney, Ethan Hagans, Elijah Zimmerman, Naomi Rodriguez, Juan Garcia, Brennan Short.

Delta: Braden Risner, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard, Jorrdyn Wolford, Nate Jokinen, Bethany Burkhart, Lydia Yoder.

Evergreen: Mason Loeffler, Jack Etue, Shane Ruetz, CJ Hauk, Kennedi Keifer, Savannah VanOstrand, Nicole Brand, Naomi Brand, Alexa Kessler, Korah Overfield, Allison Tietje.

Swanton: Brendan Keith, Tyler Anderson, Xavier Wiemken, Alexis Sarvo, Ashlynn Waddell.

Wauseon: Kelcy Blanchong, Megan Carroll, Maggie Roelfsema, Brooke Schuette, J.T. Hutchinson, Samantha Aeschliman, Delanie Roush, Amanda Wendt, Sydney Zirkle, Jessica French, Noah Tester, Wes Spadafore, Macey Coronado.