Sean Stewart resigns as Archbold boys soccer coach

Archbold boys soccer coach Sean Stewart, who has guided the program for 10 seasons and led them to a Division III state championship after the 2018 season, announced on Friday his intention to resign from his post.

“While the decision was quite a sad one, it was made in the interest of my children. As my sons start to become more involved in school and their own sports, it simply isn’t possible to give them the time they deserve while carrying on in my role,” Stewart said in a statement posted to his Twitter account.

“Coaching this program over the past 10 years has been an incredible honor. I’m lucky to have been given the opportunity, and I sincerely hope that this program has made its athletes, school and community proud.

“Every year I am impressed with the character of the young men I’ve had the privilege to work with. Give them the basic tools, and they will blow you away with what they can achieve. Our program’s success over the years is a result of the work ethic, determination and responsibility displayed by them. I can not thank them enough for giving me and this program 10 unforgettable years.”

Archbold has won or shared a total of six Northwest Ohio Athletic League titles under Stewart’s leadership, including five in a row from 2015-19.

