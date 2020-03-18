Area boys make all-state

A local pair received recognition when the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association announced its All-Ohio boys basketball teams earlier this week.

In Division III, Mason Loeffler of Evergreen was named third team All-Ohio. He averaged nearly 20 points (19.9) per game in his senior season.

Pettisville senior Graeme Jacoby was tabbed for special mention All-Ohio in Division IV. Jacoby averaged 17.7 points a game in 2019-20.

Division III

First team

Grant Whisman, Madison, 6-7, sr., 25.7; Michael Stammen, Versailles, 5-11, sr., 17.9; Christopher Anthony, Harvest Prep, 6-0, sr., 28.4; DJ Moore, Worthington Christian, 6-4, so., 15.3; Luke Powell, Barnesville, 6-3, sr., 33.0; Vaughn Dorsey, Waterloo, 6-7, sr., 18.9; Drew Clark, Springfield, 6-3, sr., 19.4; Luke Howes, Fairview Park Fairview, 6-1, sr., 24.4; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, sr., 21.0; Joey Holifield, Oregon Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, sr., 23.1.

Player of the Year: Christopher “CJ” Anthony, Harvest Prep.

Coach of the Year: Troy Dolick, West Lafayette Ridgewood.

Second team

Skyler Schmidt, Clermont Northeastern, 6-7, jr., 24.6; Bart Bixler, Anna, 5-11, sr., 15.1; Sean Ealy, Clark Montessori, 5-10, sr., 25.0; Carter Jones, Centerburg, 6-5, jr., 18.0; Chase Hammond, Oak Hill, 6-4, sr., 20.0; Cam Evans, Chillicothe Zane Trace, 6-0, sr., 21.4; Kobe Mitchell, Cadiz Harrison Central, 6-1, jr., 31.4; Daryl Houston, Beachwood, 6-1, jr., 23.0; Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-1, sr., 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, sr., 16.0; Ben Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, sr., 16.8.

Third team

Cole Fischer, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy, 6-2, sr., 14.5 ppg, Steve Gentry jr., Deer Park, 6-0, sr., 20.7; Ryan Sheridan, Elgin, 6-5, sr., 20.2; Trey Stoffer, West Lafayette Ridgewood, 6-4, sr., 14.0; Mason Jakacki, Crestwood, 5-9, sr., 10.1; Austin Peterson, Garfield, 6-2, sr., 17.1; Chris Brooks, South Range, 6-4, sr., 21.0; Ramelle Arnold, Warrensville Heights, 5-11, jr., 21.0; Mason Loeffler, Metamora Evergreen, 6-4, sr., 19.9; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, jr., 20.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, sr., 15.8; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, sr., 17.9; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, sr., 18.3.

Mason Loeffler of Evergreen drives in from the wing in a Division III district final at Toledo Central Catholic earlier this month. He was named third team All-Ohio in Division III earlier this week. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Mason-in-district-final.jpg Mason Loeffler of Evergreen drives in from the wing in a Division III district final at Toledo Central Catholic earlier this month. He was named third team All-Ohio in Division III earlier this week. File Photo Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville knocks down a free throw in a game at Evergreen this season. He was selected special mention All-Ohio in Division IV. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Jacoby-hits-FT-1.jpg Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville knocks down a free throw in a game at Evergreen this season. He was selected special mention All-Ohio in Division IV. File Photo

Evergreen’s Mason Loeffler makes third team, Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby special mention