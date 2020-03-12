Dan Seiler receives coach of the year honors in Division II

Area girls were recognized on the All-Northwest District basketball teams that were announced last week.

Wauseon had a pair make the all-district third team in Division II. Receiving that honor for the Indians were Sydney Zirkle and Marisa Seiler.

Indians’ second-year coach Dan Seiler was named D-II Co-Coach of the Year with Jessica Brokaw of Lexington.

For Delta in Division III, Brooklyn Green was named to the all-district first team. Second team all-district in the area was Aricka Lutz of Swanton. Kylie Sauder of Archbold made third team all-district in Division III.

Honorable mention all-district were Archbold’s Abi Borojevich, Bekah Bowser of Evergreen, and Averie Lutz of Swanton.

Division II

First team

Casey Santoro, Bellevue, 5-4, sr., 25.4; Olivia Howard, Sandusky Perkins, 5-6, sr.; 19.6; Cassie Crawford, Willard, 5-10, sr., 17.3; Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford, 5-10, sr., 23.8; Taylor Strock, Napoleon, 5-7, jr.; 12.3; Emma Randall, Shelby, 6-0, sr.; 14.5; Ruby Bolon, Lima Bath, 5-11, jr., 8.3.

Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford.

Co-Coaches of the Year: Dan Seiler, Wauseon; Jessica Brokaw, Lexington.

Second team

Cory Santoro, Bellevue, 5-5, jr., 20.2; Carly Caywood, St. Marys Memorial, 5-8, sr., 11.0; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon, 5-6, sr., 9.4; Gabby Stover, Lexington, 5-9, sr., 13.3; Chandler Clark, Lima Bath, 5-5, sr., 10.3; Logen Love, Toledo Rogers, 6-0, jr., 16.4; Kate Ellis, Toledo Central Catholic, 5-10, sr., 16.3.

Third team

McKenna Stephens, Willard, 5-9, jr., 14.0; Sydney Zirkle, Wauseon, 5-9, sr., 11.5; Shallyn Miley, Bryan, 5-11, jr., 11.3; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon, 5-9, soph., 12.7; Olivia Baker, Shelby, 5-8, soph., 13.1; Avery Coleman, Lexington, 6-1, jr., 11.3; Makenzie, Wilson, Wapakoneta, 6-0, jr.; 10.8.

Division III

First team

Chelsi Giesige, Paulding, 5-8, sr., 17.1; Brooklyn Green, Delta, 5-8, jr., 13.8; Caitlin Elseser, Liberty-Benton, 6-3, sr., 20.4; Kelsey Erford, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-8, jr., 11.9; Taylor Malson, Castalia Margaretta, 5-6, sr., 17.1; MaKayla Elmore, Hopewell-Loudon, 6-3, jr., 25.1; Jamie Schmeltz, Eastwood, 5-10, sr., 20.7; Kathleen Leeper, Ashland Cresview, 5-8, sr., 13.9.

Player of the Year: McKayla Elmore, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon.

Coach of the Year: Troy Yant, Ottawa-Glandorf.

Second team

Aricka Lutz, Swanton, 5-3, jr., 13.7; Brianna Schimmoeller, Ottawa-Glandorf, 5-6, sr., 10.8; Jayden Moore, Castalia Margaretta, 5-8, sr., 13.1; Allison Teglovic, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 5-8, jr., 16.0; Kaia Woods, Hopewell-Loudon, 5-2, jr., 19.9; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood, 6-0, soph., 22.7; Brynne Limes, Otsego, 5-10, sr., 11.0; Lauren Gilliland, Coldwater, 6-1, sr., 12.0.

Third team

Kylie Sauder, Archbold, 5-6, jr., 11.8; Riley Mealer, Fairview, 5-8, sr., 11.4; McKenna Woodruff, Collins Western Reserve, 5-9, sr., 10.6; Jordan Nighswander, Woodmore, 5-9, sr., 13.6; Hayley St. John, Lake, 5-10, jr., 15.4; Emma Leis, Spencerville, 5-6, jr., 13.8; Tory Newland, Harrod Allen East, 5-11, sr., 18.2.

Division IV

First team

Nicole Knippen, Ottoville, 5-8, Jr., 15.1; Kenzie King, Columbus Grove, 5-6, So., 13.2; Rosie Williams, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 16.7; Ivy Wolf, Minster, 5-8, Jr., 19.1; Claire Sinn, Wayne Trace, 5-7, Sr., 16.6; Taylor Ratliff, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-6, Jr., 11.8; Jessica Bowerman, Attica Seneca East, 5-9, Jr., 14.3; Jessie Grover, Lucas, 5-8, Sr., 16.5; Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian, 5-10, Jr., 27.3.

Player of the Year: Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian.

Co-Coach of the Year: Holly Gann, Fort Recovery; Bethany Dejarnett, Wayne Trace.

Second team

Malorie Schroeder, 5-8, Jr., 14.7; Danielle Smith, Norwalk St. Paul, 5-8, Jr., 13.5; Janae Hoying, Minster, 5-9, Jr., 10.2; Val Muhlenkamp, 6-0, Sr., 10.0; Madison Cordonnier, New Bremen, 5-10, Jr., 12.9; Heidi Rethman, Maria Stein Marion Local, 5-7, Jr., 12.1; Claire Radabaugh, Edon, 5-5, Sr., 10.0; Ally Cape, Edgerton, 5-6, Sr., 15.6; Claudia Pifher, New Washington Buckeye Central, 5-8, So., 15.1.

Third team

Lexi Gregory, Convoy Crestview, 5-8, Sr., 14.3; Natalie Koenig, Miller City, 5-8, Jr., 17.4; Lindsay Dodds, Arlington, 5-7, Sr., 12.0; Emma Biller, Value, 5-11, Sr., 12.6; Ellie Gabel, New Knoxville, 5-6, So., 5-6, So., 10.8; Addy Vaughn, St. Henry, 6-0, Sr., 12.9; Trista Fruchey, Fayette, 5-11, Jr., 15.0; Lauryn Tadda, Crestline, 5-5, Sr., 12.8; Brooklyn Gillig, New Riegel, 5-9, Sr., 13.1; Paige Arnold, Lucas, 5-7, Sr., 12.0; Sydney Cavanaugh, Mansfield St. Peter’s, 5-10, Sr., 15.1; Abbie Westmeyer, Ottawa Hills, 5-9, Jr., 13.1.

Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon goes up for a layup during a game this season. She made the all-district third team in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Zirkle-before-layin.jpg Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon goes up for a layup during a game this season. She made the all-district third team in Division II. File Photo Kylie Sauder of Archbold is fouled going up for a shot in a game versus Swanton this season. She was third team all-district for the Blue Streaks in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Sauder-draws-foul.jpg Kylie Sauder of Archbold is fouled going up for a shot in a game versus Swanton this season. She was third team all-district for the Blue Streaks in Division III. File Photo

All-district girls basketball announced