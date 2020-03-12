Area boys chosen for all-district hoops teams

The Northwest District announced its all-district boys basketball teams last week and many in the area received honors.

Noah Tester was third team all-district for Wauseon in Division II. Sean Brock of Wauseon was selected honorable mention all-district.

In Division III, Mason Loeffler of Evergreen made the all-district first team. Nate Brighton was third team all-district for the Vikings.

Evergreen veteran coach Jerry Keifer was D-III Co-Coach of the Year with Joe Bedingfield of Willard.

For Archbold, Elijah Zimmerman was third team all-district. Selected honorable mention all-district for the Blue Streaks was Trey Theobald.

Andrew Thornton of Swanton was honorable mention in Division III.

Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby made the all-district first team in Division IV.

Also in the area, Noah Brinegar of Fayette was honorable mention all-district.

Division II

First team

Tahj Staveskie, Sandusky, 6-0, sr., 25.0; Jac Alexander, Oak Harbor, 5-10, sr., 18.6; Evan Young, Upper Sandusky, 6-2, sr., 17.1; T.J. Pugh, Shelby, 6-6, sr., 22.0; Griffin Shaver, Ontario, 6-1, jr., 17.2; George Mangas, Lima Shawnee, 6-3, jr. 30.4; Da’Sean Nelson, Toledo Rogers, 6-7, sr., 12.0.

Player of the year: George Mangas, Lima Shawnee.

Coach of the year: Steve Gray, Norwalk.

Second team

Garrett Chapin, Norwalk, 6-4, jr.; 14.6; Ethan Steger, 6-5, sr.; 15.9; CamRon Gaston, Rossford, 5-9, jr.; 15.0; Isaiah Alsip, Galion, 6-1, sr., 22.2; Brennan South, Bellville Clear Fork, 6-0, sr.; 17.1; John Barker, Lima Shawnee, 5-10, sr., 13.9; Jamiya Neal, Toledo Rogers, 6-6, jr., 10.5.

Third team

Drew Wennes, Huron, 6-4, sr., 16.7; William Simpson, Sandusky, 5-11, sr., 12.0; L.J. Reaves, Tiffin Columbian, 6-2, jr., 16.5; Will Lammers, Defiance, 6-2, sr., 14.9; Noah Tester, Wauseon, 6-0, sr., 12.7; Reese Jackson, Bryan, 6-8, sr., 12.7; Owen Treece, Van Wert, 5-11, jr., 23.1.

Division III

First team

Josh Crall, Bucyrus Wynford, 6-foot-1, senior, 24.2; Jordan Fenner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-0, Sr., 16.0; Nathan Gerber, Wayne Trace, 6-6, Sr., 15.8; Mason Loeffler, Evergreen, 6-4, Sr., 19.9; Colin Westrick, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-6, Sr., 16.8; Cooper Parrott, Willard, 6-3, Sr., 21.0; Luke Rowlinson, Collins Western Reserve, 6-2, Jr., 20.7; Joey Holifield, Cardinal Stritch, 6-3, Sr., 23.1.

Co-Player of the Year: Joey Holifield, Cardinal Stritch; Cooper Parrott, Willard.

Co-Coach of the Year: Jerry Keifer, Evergreen; Joe Bedingfield, Willard.

Second team

Gavin Feichtner, North Robinson Colonel Crawford, 6-5, Sr., 16.7; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center, 6-2, Sr., 15.8; Owen Nichols, Ottawa-Glandorf, 6-7, Jr., 12.3; Avondre Reed, Fostoria, 6-3, Sr., 20.1; Terry Baldridge, Willard, 6-8, Sr., 17.9; Luke Denecker, Bluffton, 6-2, Sr., 17.6; Biggz Johnson, Lima Central Catholic, 5-11, Sr., 18.3; Jhaiden Wilson, Cardinal Stritch, 5-7, Jr., 20.7.

Third team

Lucas Kozinski, Bucyrus, 6-3, Sr., 17.4; Nate Brighton, Evergreen, 6-5, Sr., 16.7; Elijah Zimmerman, Archbold, 6-1, Sr., 13.7; Jacob Meyer, Eastwood, 6-2, So. 12.8; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa Area, 6-2, Sr., 12.6; Michael Kramer, Van Buren, 6-1, Sr., 17.1; Marcellus Eckford, Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6-1, Sr., 14.4; Coby Miller, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale, 5-9, sr., 11.8; John Skrada, Collins Western Reserve, 6-4, Jr., 13.6.

Division IV

First team

Hayden Stone, Carey, 6-8, Sr., 21.6; Jaret Vermillion, 5-9, Sr., 19.9; Jagger Landers, Antwerp, 6-7, So., 17.0; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville, 6-5, Sr., 17.7; Carson Steyer, Old Fort, 6-3, Sr., 17.0; Caleb Kinney, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, Sr., 19.3; Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central, 5-10, Sr., 20.9; Logan Niswander, Lucas, 6-3, Sr., 19.7; Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove, 6-4, Jr., 16.8; Kalen Etzler, Convoy Crestview, 6-8, Jr., 17.9; Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian, 6-1, Jr., 20.7.

Co-Players of the Year: Simon Blair, Greenwich South Central, Blake Reynolds, Columbus Grove; Logan Niswander, Lucas.

Coach of the Year: Doug Billman, Antwerp.

Second team

Levi Gazarek, North Baltimore, 6-5, Sr., 22.5; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville, 6-2, Jr., 21.0; Kaden Ronk, Crestline, 6-0, Sr., 18.7; Jordyn Jury, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon, Blake Michael, Fremont St. Joseph Central Catholic, 6-2, Jr., 17.3; Nolan Bornhorst, New Bremen, 6-0, Sr., 13.3; Nick Winslow, Norwalk St. Paul, 6-2, Jr., 17.9; Riley Gossom, Lucas, 6-3, Jr., 21.2; Quinn Sanders, Upper Scioto Valley, 6-4, Sr., 26.3; Josh Thorbahn, Ottoville, 6-5, Jr., 13.5; Luke Erhart, Kalida, 6-5, Jr., 14.9.

Third team

Joey Bonham, Vanlue, 6-3, 18.5; Jayvin Landers, Antwerp, 6-5, Sr., 12.0; Logan Showalter, Edgerton, 6-3, Sr., 13.8; Nick Seifert, Tiffin Calvert, 6-3, Jr., 16.5; Dylan Hughes, Rockford Parkway, 6-4, Jr., 14.9; Justin Nixon, Minster, 6-4, Jr., 12.5; Myles Bruno, Sandusky St. Mary, 5-9, Sr., 16.7; Tayt Birnesser, Columbus Grove, 6-2, Jr., 16.5; Chazz Johnson, Perry, 5-11, Sr., 15.7; Trevor Wensink, Toledo Christian, 6-2, Jr., 13.5; J.R. Lumsden, Maumee Valley Country Day, 6-4, Jr., 18.3.

Evergreen’s Mason Loeffler with the ball while being defended by Connar Penrod of Wauseon in a NWOAL game this season. Loeffler received first team All-Northwest District honors in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Loeffler-guarded-by-Penrod.jpg Evergreen’s Mason Loeffler with the ball while being defended by Connar Penrod of Wauseon in a NWOAL game this season. Loeffler received first team All-Northwest District honors in Division III. File Photo Noah Tester of Wauseon puts up a shot inside in a game this season. He made the all-district third team in Division II. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Tester-layup-attempt.jpg Noah Tester of Wauseon puts up a shot inside in a game this season. He made the all-district third team in Division II. File Photo Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville backs down a defender in a game this season. He was chosen first team all-district in Division IV. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Jacoby-backs-down-Wilson.jpg Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville backs down a defender in a game this season. He was chosen first team all-district in Division IV. File Photo Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold with a shot attempt versus Pettisville this season. He was third team all-district for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Zimm-shot-v.-Pettisville.jpg Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold with a shot attempt versus Pettisville this season. He was third team all-district for the Blue Streaks. File Photo