Delta takes runner-up at district wrestling

NAPOLEON – Delta earned district runner-up honors while Archbold finished fifth in the overall standings at the Division III District Wrestling Tournament held at Napoleon on Friday and Saturday.

Milan Edison won a district title with 227 points. Delta was second with 118 points, Oak Harbor third with 106.5, Eastwood fourth with 102.5 and Archbold fifth at 65.5.

Winning individual titles for the Panthers were Zack Mattin at 113 pounds and Austin Kohlhofer at 220 pounds.

Mattin won either by technical fall or pin on his way to a championship. He defeated Chase Dickerson of Woodmore 18-3 in his opening match, then pinned Hayden Kuhn of Ashland Crestview, and won 15-0 over Jayden Strickland of South Central to reach the 113-pound final.

Mattin pinned Jared Fantuzzi of Edison in 3:13 for the title.

Kohlhofer opened with a pin in 36 seconds over Logan Burkhart of Ashland Crestview, won 4-0 over Austin Nissen of Eastwood and 3-2 over Will Bechstein of Elmwood to advance to the title match. He pinned Wil Morrow of Patrick Henry in 2:56 in the final.

Max Hoffman of Delta advanced to state with a third place finish at 170 pounds. He pinned Cade Whitticar of Van Buren in 4:36 in the third place match.

Evan Hanefeld qualified for the Panthers after taking fourth at 106 pounds.

Archbold had one district champion and three total state qualifiers.

Carson Meyer took home the 170-pound championship. He first won 16-1 over Grant Theis of Mohawk, 3-0 over Whitticar, and 4-1 over Tyler Ramage of Collins Western Reserve to reach the final. Meyer bested Logan Lloyd of Edison 8-1 in the final.

Taking third for the Blue Streaks was Brennan Short at 145 pounds. He won 9-3 over Jesse Wright of Otsego in the third place match.

Andrew Francis advanced with a fourth place finish at 132 pounds.

Swanton took 27th as a team with 21 points. The Bulldogs had a state qualifier in Brodie Stevens who was runner-up at heavyweight.

Stevens won 9-3 over Joseph Miller of Northwood, 6-3 against Josh Logan of New London, and pinned Tyler Bowman of Eastwood in the semifinal. In the final, he was pinned by Caden Hill of Ashland Crestview in 3:43.

Evergreen did not have a state qualifier, placing 38th as a team with seven points.

The OHSAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. On Friday wrestling begins at 3 p.m. with the D-III championship preliminaries.

D-III Napoleon District

Team Scores (top 10)

1. Mil. Edison 227.0; 2. Delta 118.0; 3. Oak Harbor 106.5; 4. Eastwood 102.5; 5. Archbold 65.5; 6. Otsego 65.0; 7. Patrick Henry 61.0; 8. Genoa 59.0; 9. Lake 56.0; 10. Liberty Center 54.0.

Brodie Stevens of Swanton, top, wrestles against Joseph Miller of Northwood Friday on the first day of competition at the Division III district tournament held at Napoleon. He would take runner-up at 285 pounds. Brennan Short of Archbold, right, grabs hold of his quarterfinal opponent, Connor Smith of Gibsonburg, during action on Friday. Delta's Austin Kohlhofer with a body slam of his opponent Friday in the Division III district wrestling tournament at Napoleon. Kohlhofer went on to win the 220-pound title on Saturday, joining Zack Mattin as the Panthers second district champion. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Archbold places fifth

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

