Wauseon wrestling sending 4 to state

NORWALK – The Wauseon wrestling team had a good weekend, taking third at the Division II District Wrestling Tournament held at Norwalk High School Friday and Saturday.

The Indians, behind four state qualifiers, took third with 121.5 points. Bellevue won with 138.5 points and Sandusky Perkins was second with 132.5.

Winning individual district championships for Wauseon were Damon Molina at 113 pounds and Sammy Sosa at heavyweight.

Molina won 18-3 over Tommy Gast of Maumee, pinned Ted Haring of Madison Comprehensive in 2:26, and won 4-1 over Rico Cunningham of Sandusky to reach the 113-pound final. In the championship, he edged Trevor Hisey of St. Marys Memorial 5-4.

At heavyweight, Sosa won 7-2 versus Demarion Dennison of Sandusky, pinned John Aboulhassan of Galion in 2:20, and won 12-6 over Klevin Mici of Bay in the semifinal. He won by default over Jacob Jackson of Toledo Central Catholic in the title match.

The Indians perhaps could have had another district champion and state qualifier, but senior Nolan Ray was kept from competing following a skin check disqualification.

They would get two more qualifiers from Jarrett Bischoff who was runner-up at 160 pounds and Lawson Grime who was fourth at 138 pounds.

Bischoff won by pin over Karson Nail of Brookside, won 4-3 via an ultimate tie breaker over Derick Coleman of Clyde, and pinned Angelo Gonzalez of Napoleon in the semifinal. However, he was pinned in the championship by Nate Barrett of Madison Comprehensive.

Wauseon will have a pair of state alternates in Connor Twigg (145) and Wes Spadafore (220) who took fifth in their respective weight classes.

The OHSAA Individual Wrestling State Tournament will be held Friday through Sunday at the Jerome Schottenstein Center on the campus of Ohio State University. In Division II, wrestling begins Friday at 4:10 p.m. with the championship preliminaries.

D-II Norwalk District

Team Scores (top 10)

1. Bellevue 138.5; 2. Perkins 132.5; 3. Wauseon 121.5; 4. Ashland 104.0; 5. Columbian 99.5; 6. Sandusky 97.0; 7. Norwalk 86.5; 8. Buckeye 84.0; 9. Ontario 71.0; 10. St. Marys Memorial 60.5.

Sammy Sosa of Wauseon, left, squares off with an opponent from Bryan at the Defiance sectional wrestling tournament last month. This past weekend at the district tournament in Norwalk, he claimed the district title at 285 pounds. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Sosa-at-sectional.jpg Sammy Sosa of Wauseon, left, squares off with an opponent from Bryan at the Defiance sectional wrestling tournament last month. This past weekend at the district tournament in Norwalk, he claimed the district title at 285 pounds. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor