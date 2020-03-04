Fayette’s Trista Fruchey awarded first team All-Buckeye Border Conference

Fayette’s Trista Fruchey received first team all-league honors when the Buckeye Border Conference announced its postseason girls basketball teams.

Addisyn Bentley of Fayette was second team All-BBC for the Eagles. Fayette’s Jillian Figgins was named honorable mention all-league.

Jessica McWatters of Pettisville made second team all-league. Getting honorable mention for the Blackbirds was Mikayla Graber.

The player of the year in the league was Claire Radabaugh of Edon.

First team

Ariel Page, soph., Montpelier; Madison Brown, soph., North Central; Kalist Blevins, sr., Stryker; Courtney Stewart, sr., Stryker; Trista Fruchey, jr., Fayette.

Player of the Year: Claire Radabaugh, sr., Edon.

Second team

Jessica McWatters, sr., Pettisville; Sage Woolace, fr., Stryker; Riley Bloir, sr., Edon; Addisyn Bentley, sr., Fayette; Morgan Norden, sr., Hilltop.

Honorable mention

Fayette: Jillian Figgins.

Pettisville: Mikayla Graber.

Jessica McWatters of Pettisville, right, with the ball in a game against Swanton this season. She made second team All-BBC for the Blackbirds. Fayette's Trista Fruchey scores in a sectional tournament game versus Antwerp. Fruchey was named to the All-BBC first team.