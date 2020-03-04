Pettisville’s Graeme Jacoby named player of the year in Buckeye Border Conference

Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville received the highest honor when the All-Buckeye Border Conference boys basketball teams were recently announced. The Blackbird senior was named the league’s player of the year.
Max Leppelmeier made second team All-BBC for Pettisville. Receiving honorable mention were Josh Horning and Mitchell Avina.
Noah Brinegar received first team honors for Fayette. Tanner Wagner and Elijah Lerma made second team all-league, while Caden Colegrove was honorable mention for the Eagles.
First team
Zack Hayes, soph., North Central; Jack Bailey, sr., North Central; Kaleb Holsopple, jr., Stryker; Drew Gallehue, soph., Edon; Noah Brinegar, sr., Fayette.
Player of the Year: Graeme Jacoby, sr., Pettisville.
Second team
Tylor Yahraus, jr., Montpelier; Max Leppelmeier, jr., Pettisville; Austin Kiess, sr., Edon; Tanner Wagner, jr., Fayette; Elijah Lerma, soph., Fayette; Jay Garrett, sr., Hilltop.
Honorable mention
Fayette: Caden Colegrove.
Pettisville: Josh Horning, Mitchell Avina.