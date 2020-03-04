Locals frequent District 7 boys basketball teams

Fulton County was well represented on the All-District 7 boys basketball teams that were recently announced.

In Division II, Wauseon had a pair of first teamers. Noah Tester and Sean Brock received that honor for the Indians.

Connar Penrod of Wauseon was second team All-District 7, and Jonas Tester was honorable mention.

Mason Loeffler, along with teammate Nate Brighton, made the All-District 7 first team for Evergreen in Division III. Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold also made the first team.

Receiving second team honors was Andrew Thornton of Swanton.

Honorable mention in Division III were DJ Newman of Archbold; Braden Risner and Josh Tresnan-Reighard of Delta; Jack Etue of Evergreen; and Josh Vance of Swanton.

Evergreen’s Jerry Keifer was named coach of the year.

Graeme Jacoby of Pettisville was named first team All-District 7 in Division IV.

Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville made the second team. The Blackbirds’ Mitchell Avina was honorable mention All-District 7.

Noah Brinegar made the second team for Fayette. Additionally, Tanner Wagner and Elijah Lerma were honorable mention All-District 7 for the Eagles.

Division II

First team

Ketaan Wyatt Jr., Rogers; Noah Tester, Wauseon; Sean Brock, Wauseon; Da’Sean Nelson, Rogers; Reese Jackson, Bryan; Ben Morrison, Rossford; David Walker, Maumee.

Player of the Year: Cam’Ron Gaston, Rossford.

Second team

Delveon Lear, Woodward; Jamiya Neal, Rogers; Titus Rohrer, Bryan; Landon Willeman, Napoleon; Connar Penrod, Wauseon; Curtis Jackson Jr., Rogers.

Division III

First team

Mason Loeffler, Evergreen; Elijah Zimmerman, Archbold; Nate Brighton, Evergreen; Avondre Reed, Fostoria; Carter Burdue, Liberty Center; Nate Gerber, Wayne Trace; Jacob Meyer, Eastwood.

Player of the Year: Joey Holifield, Cardinal Stritch.

Second team

Jhaiden Wilson, Cardinal Stritch; John Kight, Ottawa Hills; Mike Rightnowar, Genoa; Noah Keifer, Otsego; Andrew Thornton, Swanton; Bryce Reynolds, Elmwood; Evan Willitzer, Tinora.

Division IV

First team

Jagger Landers, Antwerp; Landon Turnbull, Hicksville; Graeme Jacoby, Pettisville; Logan Showalter, Edgerton; Jayvin Landers, Antwerp; Trevor Wensink, Toledo Christian; Drew Gallehue, Edon.

Player of the Year: Cole McWhinnie, Toledo Christian.

Second team

JR Lumsden, Maumee Valley Country Day; Theo Hernandez, Gibsonburg; Caden Williams, Emmanuel Christian; Zack Hayes, North Central; Noah Brinegar, Fayette; Jack Bailey, North Central; Max Leppelmeier, Pettisville.

Nate Brighton of Evergreen dribbles the ball near the basket in a Viking home game this season. He was selected first team All-District 7 in Division III. Sean Brock of Wauseon works his way towards the hoop in a game at Southview this season. Brock made the All-District 7 first team in Division II. Max Leppelmeier of Pettisville laying one in in a game at Archbold this season. He was named second team All-District 7 in Division IV.