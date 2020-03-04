All-District 7 girls basketball announced

Area girls received high honors when the All-District 7 basketball teams were announced.
For Wauseon in Division II, Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle made the All-District 7 first team. Honorable mention for the Indians were Sam Aeschliman and Autumn Pelok.
Brooklyn Green of Delta made the All-District 7 first team in Division III. Aricka Lutz received first team honors for Swanton.
Kylie Sauder of Archbold was named to the All-District 7 second team. Averie Lutz of Swanton and Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser received second team honors.
D-III honorable mention in the area were Abi Borojevich, Addison Ziegler and Naomi Rodriguez of Archbold; Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer and Reagan Rouleau of Delta; Savannah VanOstrand of Evergreen; and Grace Oakes of Swanton.
Trista Fruchey of Fayette was named first team All-District 7 in Division IV.
Making the second team was Jessica McWatters of Pettisville.
Addisyn Bentley of Fayette and Mikayla Graber of Pettisville were honorable mention All-District 7.
Division II
First team
Taylor Strock, Napoleon; Kate Ellis, Central Catholic; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon; Logon Love, Rogers; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon; Aaliyah Armstrong, Scott; Caely Ressler, Napoleon; Sydney Zirkle, Wauseon.
Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford.
Second team
Shallyn Miley, Bryan; Chloe Crawford, Central Catholic; Anastasia Morgan, Rogers; Brynn Brown, Maumee; Madison Schimming, Rossford; Brinn Hunt, Central Catholic; Addie Arnold, Bryan.
Division III
First team
Brooklyn Green, Delta; Chelsi Giesige, Paulding; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood; Hayley St. John, Lake; Brooke Allen, Woodmore; Aubrey Haas, Eastwood; Aricka Lutz, Swanton.
Player of the Year: Jamie Schmeltz, Eastwood.
Second team
Kylie Sauder, Archbold; Hannah Smoyer, Otsego; Brynne Limes, Otsego; Riley Mealer, Fairview; Averie Lutz, Swanton; Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center; Bekah Bowser, Evergreen.
Division IV
First team
Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian; Trista Fruchey, Fayette; Ally Cape, Edgerton; Claire Radabaugh, Edon; Madison Brown, North Central; Karsyn Brumett, Antwerp; Cat Jones, Toledo Christian.
Player of the Year: Claire Sinn, Wayne Trace.
Second team
Abbie Westmeyer, Ottawa Hills; Miriam Sinn, Wayne Trace; Catherine Byrne, Ottawa Hills; Kalista Blevins, Stryker; Alana Papocchia, Maumee Valley Country Day; Jessica McWatters, Pettisville; Raena Willett, Holgate.