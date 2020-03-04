All-District 7 girls basketball announced

Area girls received high honors when the All-District 7 basketball teams were announced.

For Wauseon in Division II, Marisa Seiler and Sydney Zirkle made the All-District 7 first team. Honorable mention for the Indians were Sam Aeschliman and Autumn Pelok.

Brooklyn Green of Delta made the All-District 7 first team in Division III. Aricka Lutz received first team honors for Swanton.

Kylie Sauder of Archbold was named to the All-District 7 second team. Averie Lutz of Swanton and Evergreen’s Bekah Bowser received second team honors.

D-III honorable mention in the area were Abi Borojevich, Addison Ziegler and Naomi Rodriguez of Archbold; Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer and Reagan Rouleau of Delta; Savannah VanOstrand of Evergreen; and Grace Oakes of Swanton.

Trista Fruchey of Fayette was named first team All-District 7 in Division IV.

Making the second team was Jessica McWatters of Pettisville.

Addisyn Bentley of Fayette and Mikayla Graber of Pettisville were honorable mention All-District 7.

Division II

First team

Taylor Strock, Napoleon; Kate Ellis, Central Catholic; Shae Pedroza, Napoleon; Logon Love, Rogers; Marisa Seiler, Wauseon; Aaliyah Armstrong, Scott; Caely Ressler, Napoleon; Sydney Zirkle, Wauseon.

Player of the Year: Sammi Mikonowicz, Rossford.

Second team

Shallyn Miley, Bryan; Chloe Crawford, Central Catholic; Anastasia Morgan, Rogers; Brynn Brown, Maumee; Madison Schimming, Rossford; Brinn Hunt, Central Catholic; Addie Arnold, Bryan.

Division III

First team

Brooklyn Green, Delta; Chelsi Giesige, Paulding; Brooklyn Thrash, Elmwood; Hayley St. John, Lake; Brooke Allen, Woodmore; Aubrey Haas, Eastwood; Aricka Lutz, Swanton.

Player of the Year: Jamie Schmeltz, Eastwood.

Second team

Kylie Sauder, Archbold; Hannah Smoyer, Otsego; Brynne Limes, Otsego; Riley Mealer, Fairview; Averie Lutz, Swanton; Cassidy Chapa, Liberty Center; Bekah Bowser, Evergreen.

Division IV

First team

Madison Royal-Davis, Toledo Christian; Trista Fruchey, Fayette; Ally Cape, Edgerton; Claire Radabaugh, Edon; Madison Brown, North Central; Karsyn Brumett, Antwerp; Cat Jones, Toledo Christian.

Player of the Year: Claire Sinn, Wayne Trace.

Second team

Abbie Westmeyer, Ottawa Hills; Miriam Sinn, Wayne Trace; Catherine Byrne, Ottawa Hills; Kalista Blevins, Stryker; Alana Papocchia, Maumee Valley Country Day; Jessica McWatters, Pettisville; Raena Willett, Holgate.

Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon drives on Addison Ziegler of Archbold in a NWOAL game this season. Zirkle was first team All-District 7 in Division II, while Ziegler made honorable mention in Division III. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Zirkle-against-Ziegler.jpg Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon drives on Addison Ziegler of Archbold in a NWOAL game this season. Zirkle was first team All-District 7 in Division II, while Ziegler made honorable mention in Division III. File Photo Brooklyn Green of Delta lays one in during a game this season. She made the All-District 7 first team for the Panthers. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Green-scores-2.jpg Brooklyn Green of Delta lays one in during a game this season. She made the All-District 7 first team for the Panthers. File Photo Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives on a Holgate defender during a non-league game this season. She also made the All-District first team for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/03/web1_Seiler-v.-20.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives on a Holgate defender during a non-league game this season. She also made the All-District first team for the Indians. File Photo