Area matmen place at D-III sectional

The road to the OHSAA State Individual Wrestling Tournament began over the weekend with sectional tournaments taking place. At the Division III tournament in Archbold, several local grapplers placed in the top four of their weight class and advanced to the district.

The host Blue Streaks were sectional runners-up with 200 total points. Tinora won with 207 points. Delta was third with 195.5, followed by Liberty Center with 168.

Swanton finished seventh (99) and Evergreen ninth (63.5).

The Streaks finished with nine district qualifiers, including a pair that won sectional crowns.

Victorious for Archbold were Brennan Short at 145 pounds and Carson Meyer at 170 pounds.

Short won by pin and sudden victory to reach the 145-pound title. In the final, he clipped Aaron Short of Tinora 5-4.

At 170, Meyer earned two pins and a decision to reach the title match. He would defeat Max Hoffman of Delta 8-2 for the title.

Getting runner-up for Archbold were Shane Eicher (120) and Adrian Juarez (195).

In perhaps the most thrilling match of the finals, Eicher suffered a loss via an ultimate tie breaker to Carson Chiesa of Delta. He pinned his way to the finals.

Chiesa reached the finals with a pin, then a one-point decision over Carson Tracy of Ayersville in the semifinal.

Juarez garnered a pin and a decision in reaching the 195-pound final. He was defeated by Evergreen’s Logan York in the final, 14-3.

York won by technical fall and decision en route to his championship.

Other qualifiers for the Streaks were Wyat Fryman (106) and Andrew Francis who took third, plus Juan Garcia (132) and John Yoder (160) who finished fourth.

Delta’s other titles came from Zack Mattin (113), Gabe Meyer (126) and Austin Kohlhofer (220).

Mattin won with three straight pins, including over Hayden Herman of Edgerton in 2:25 for the title.

After a bye, Meyer won by pin and decision to reach the final. There he defeated Randall Mills of Antwerp 16-9.

At 220 pounds, Kohlhofer won by pin, then via an injury to his semifinal opponent. He won 6-3 over Javen Gaines of Tinora for the title.

Runner-up for Delta were Evan Hanefeld (106) and Hoffman.

Hanefeld picked up two pins to advance him to the finals. He fell to Vince Monnin of Tinora 9-2 in the final.

Other Panther qualifiers were Jayce Helminiak (138) and Evan Perry (145) who placed third, then Kaleb Barnes (152) who took fourth.

Swanton got a heavyweight title from Brodie Stevens.

He won by pin, then added a decision en route to the 285-pound final. Stevens nipped Tyler Martin of Fairview 2-1 for the title.

The Bulldogs got runner-up finishes from Tyler Gowing (152) and Ian Saunders (182).

Tyler Gowing, following a bye, won by major decision and decision to reach the championship. He would be shut out by Lucas Schlegel of Tinora 10-0 in the final.

Saunders notched a pair of pins in order to advance at 182 pounds. However, he was pinned by Lucas Flory of Tinora in the title match.

Their other district qualifier is Hunter Gowing who finished fourth at 145 pounds.

Outside of York, Evergreen added fourth place finishes from Ayden Gleckler (106) and Brian Floyd (170).

D-III Archbold Sectional

Team Scores

1. Tinora 207, 2. Archbold 200, 3. Delta 195.5, 4. Liberty Center 168, 5. Ayersville 123, 6. Fairview 104.5, 7. Swanton 99, 8. Paulding 75, 9. Evergreen 63.5, 10. Edgerton 48, 11. Antwerp 46.5, 12. Montpelier 38.5, 13. Hicksville 34.

Gabe Meyer of Delta, right, versus his opponent from Antwerp in the 126-pound final in the Division III Archbold Sectional Saturday. Brennan Short of Archbold upon winning the 145-pound title 5-4 over Aaron Short of Tinora. The Blue Streaks took runner-up as a team. Carson Meyer of Archbold, top, holds down Max Hoffman of Delta in the final at 170 pounds. Meyer bested Hoffman with an 8-2 decision.