Indians advance 12 from D-II wrestling sectional

DEFIANCE – Wauseon wrestling convincingly won the Division II sectional at Defiance Saturday, and in the process advanced 12 to the upcoming district tournament in Norwalk.

The Indians took first with 265.5 points, followed in second by Napoleon with 189.5. St. Marys Memorial was third and Celina rounded out the top four.

Winning individual titles for Wauseon were Damon Molina at 113 pounds, Nolan Ray (126), Connor Twigg (145), Jarrett Bischoff (160) and Sammy Sosa (285).

Following a first round bye, Molina advanced to the finals with back-to-back pins. He won 10-5 over Trevor Hisey of St. Marys Memorial for the 113-pound title.

Ray, who also started with a bye at 126 pounds, won by technical fall and a pin in his first two matches. In the final, he pinned Claude Buckmaster of Napoleon in 1:29.

Sophomore Connor Twigg had an impressive tournament at 145 pounds. He opened with two pins, then a 17-1 technical fall victory over Jake Poor of Celina in the semifinal. Twigg would pin Trent Fairburn of Lima Shawnee in 5:25 for the championship.

Bischoff won by pin and major decision in his first two bouts. He earned an 18-9 victory over Tommy Mabry of St. Marys Memorial in the final.

Sosa won by pin, then a decision to reach the heavyweight final. There he pinned Demitrius Hernandez of Napoleon in one minute.

The Indians had a pair of runner-up finishes from Lawson Grime (138) and Ethan Glover (152).

After a bye, Grime won by decision and then a 13-8 ultimate tie breaker victory over Conner Douglass of Elida to reach the final. He fell 10-0 against Gabe Steyer of Van Wert in the title match.

Glover won by pin and decision to reach the 152-pound final. He was pinned by Tyler Bostelman of Napoleon in 3:49 in the final.

Wauseon got third place finishes from Collin Twigg (106), Zaden Torres (120), Wyatt Lane (170) and Wes Spadafore (220).

Collin Twigg and Lane won impressively in their third place matches. Twigg shut out Daniel Castro of Bowling Green 17-0, while Lane pinned Tyler Carlin of Celina in 2:04.

Torres won 8-2 over Keaton Elling of Wapakoneta to take third, while Spadafore edged Tarez Russel of Elida 11-8.

Getting fourth and also moving on to the district for the Indians was Connor Nagel of Wauseon at 132 pounds. He fell 2-1 versus Garret Donovan of St. Marys Memorial in the third place match.

The Division II district tournament will be held this Friday and Saturday at Norwalk High School.

D-II Defiance Sectional

Team Scores

1. Wauseon 265.5, 2. Napoleon 189.5, 3. St. Marys Memorial 165, 4. Celina 152, 5. Wapakoneta 129, 6. Bowling Green 92, 7. Defiance 91.5, 8. Bryan 91, 9. Lima Shawnee 83, 10. Van Wert 59.5, 11. Elida 48, 12. Ottawa-Glandorf 6.

Sammy Sosa of Wauseon, top, wrestles against Christian Hollister of Bryan in the 285-pound semifinal Saturday. The Indians, behind five individual sectional champions, claimed the overall team title. Collin Twigg of Wauseon, left, looks for the takedown versus Landin Wallace of Celina in the consolation semifinal. He placed third at 106 pounds.