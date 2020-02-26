Season comes to close for area bowlers

LIMA – The bowling season wrapped up for area teams as no one advanced out of the Division II district tournament at Westgate Lanes over the weekend.

Wauseon competed in the girls competition on Friday, with the team taking 10th with a score of 3,197. State qualifying teams were Coldwater, St. Marys Memorial and Bryan.

Quinlynn Rohda finished tied for 24th for the Indians. She rolled a 525 series total.

Danielle Carr placed 31st (495) and Jessie French 34th (487).

Evergreen’s Michaela Baker finished 39th (467), while Ciarra Flickinger was 44th (458) for Delta.

On the boys side, Delta’s Cory Waugh tied for 25th with Brandt Utrup of Ottawa-Glandorf. Waugh rolled a 574 series.

Chance Buehrer of Wauseon took 48th with a 515 series.

Qualifying boys teams were Sandusky Perkins, Galion and Coldwater.

Wauseon’s Danielle Carr bowls at the Division II sectional tournament held in Napoleon Saturday, Feb. 15. On Friday, she placed 31st with a 495 series at the district at Westgate Lanes in Lima. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Danielle-Carr-for-Wauseon-1.jpg Wauseon’s Danielle Carr bowls at the Division II sectional tournament held in Napoleon Saturday, Feb. 15. On Friday, she placed 31st with a 495 series at the district at Westgate Lanes in Lima. File Photo