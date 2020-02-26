Area girls honored by Northwest Ohio Athletic League

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-league girls basketball teams were recently announced as many in the area made the cut.

NWOAL Player of the Year honors went to Brooklyn Green of Delta. Coach of the year was awarded to Bryan’s Todd Grosjean.

Kylie Sauder was first team all-league for Archbold. Abi Borojevich received second team honors for the Blue Streaks.

Bekah Bowser was named first team all-league for Evergreen.

Aricka Lutz of Swanton also made the first team. Second team all-league for the Bulldogs was Averie Lutz.

On the all-league first team for Wauseon was Sydney Zirkle. Also for the Indians, Marisa Seiler made the second team.

First team

Aricka Lutz, jr., Swanton; Shallyn Miley, jr., Bryan; Bekah Bowser, soph., Evergreen; Kylie Sauder, jr., Archbold; Sydney Zirkle, sr., Wauseon.

Player of the Year: Brooklyn Green, jr., Delta.

Coach of the Year: Todd Grosjean, Bryan.

Second team

Marisa Seiler, soph., Wauseon; Cassidy Chapa, jr., Liberty Center; Kayla Prigge, jr., Patrick Henry; Abi Borojevich, sr., Archbold; Averie Lutz, jr., Swanton; Mckendry Semer, jr., Bryan.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Karsyn Hostetler, Harley Phillips, Naomi Rodriguez, Addison Ziegler.

Delta: Reagan Rouleau, Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer.

Evergreen: Nicole Brand, Savannah VanOstrand.

Swanton: Frankie Nelson.

Wauseon: Sam Aeschliman, Autumn Pelok.

Brooklyn Green of Delta handles the ball with Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon defending her during a game this season. Green was chosen as NWOAL Player of the Year when all-league awards were announced recently, while Zirkle made first team all-league for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Green-drives-v.-Wauseon.jpg Brooklyn Green of Delta handles the ball with Sydney Zirkle of Wauseon defending her during a game this season. Green was chosen as NWOAL Player of the Year when all-league awards were announced recently, while Zirkle made first team all-league for the Indians. File Photo Archbold’s Kylie Sauder with a bucket in a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Sauder was first team all-league for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Sauder-with-hoop.jpg Archbold’s Kylie Sauder with a bucket in a NWOAL game at Wauseon this season. Sauder was first team all-league for the Blue Streaks. File Photo Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives in from the wing during a game against Stryker. She was named to the all-league second team. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Seiler-v.-Stryker.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon drives in from the wing during a game against Stryker. She was named to the all-league second team. File Photo