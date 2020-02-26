Area girls honored by Northwest Ohio Athletic League

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League all-league girls basketball teams were recently announced as many in the area made the cut.
NWOAL Player of the Year honors went to Brooklyn Green of Delta. Coach of the year was awarded to Bryan’s Todd Grosjean.
Kylie Sauder was first team all-league for Archbold. Abi Borojevich received second team honors for the Blue Streaks.
Bekah Bowser was named first team all-league for Evergreen.
Aricka Lutz of Swanton also made the first team. Second team all-league for the Bulldogs was Averie Lutz.
On the all-league first team for Wauseon was Sydney Zirkle. Also for the Indians, Marisa Seiler made the second team.
First team
Aricka Lutz, jr., Swanton; Shallyn Miley, jr., Bryan; Bekah Bowser, soph., Evergreen; Kylie Sauder, jr., Archbold; Sydney Zirkle, sr., Wauseon.
Player of the Year: Brooklyn Green, jr., Delta.
Coach of the Year: Todd Grosjean, Bryan.
Second team
Marisa Seiler, soph., Wauseon; Cassidy Chapa, jr., Liberty Center; Kayla Prigge, jr., Patrick Henry; Abi Borojevich, sr., Archbold; Averie Lutz, jr., Swanton; Mckendry Semer, jr., Bryan.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Karsyn Hostetler, Harley Phillips, Naomi Rodriguez, Addison Ziegler.
Delta: Reagan Rouleau, Braelyn Wymer, Brooklyn Wymer.
Evergreen: Nicole Brand, Savannah VanOstrand.
Swanton: Frankie Nelson.
Wauseon: Sam Aeschliman, Autumn Pelok.