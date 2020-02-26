Nate Brighton, Mason Loeffler on first team for NWOAL champ Evergreen

Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Evergreen had the most members on the first team when all-league boys basketball teams were announced over the weekend.
Mason Loeffler was selected NWOAL Player of the Year. Teammate and fellow senior, Nate Brighton, also made the all-league first team. Vikings’ coach Jerry Keifer received coach of the year honors.
Elijah Zimmerman made the first team for Archbold. Second team all-league for the Blue Streaks was Trey Theobald.
Noah Tester made first team all-league for Wauseon. On the second team for the Indians were Sean Brock and Connar Penrod.
Swanton had a pair of second teamers, as Andrew Thornton and Josh Vance were honored.
First team
Carter Burdue, sr., Liberty Center; Nate Brighton, sr., Evergreen; Elijah Zimmerman, sr., Archbold; Noah Tester, sr., Wauseon; Reese Jackson, sr., Bryan.
Player of the Year: Mason Loeffler, sr., Evergreen.
Coach of the Year: Jerry Keifer, Evergreen.
Second team
Andrew Thornton, jr., Swanton; Sean Brock, sr., Wauseon; Titus Rohrer, jr., Bryan; Trent Murdock, sr., Liberty Center; Connar Penrod, jr., Wauseon; Trey Theobald, jr., Archbold; Josh Vance, jr., Swanton.
Honorable mention
Archbold: Ethan Hagans.
Delta: Braden Risner, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard.
Evergreen: Ethan Loeffler, Evan Lumbrezer.
Swanton: Justyn Bartlett.
Wauseon: Jonas Tester.