Nate Brighton, Mason Loeffler on first team for NWOAL champ Evergreen

Northwest Ohio Athletic League champion Evergreen had the most members on the first team when all-league boys basketball teams were announced over the weekend.

Mason Loeffler was selected NWOAL Player of the Year. Teammate and fellow senior, Nate Brighton, also made the all-league first team. Vikings’ coach Jerry Keifer received coach of the year honors.

Elijah Zimmerman made the first team for Archbold. Second team all-league for the Blue Streaks was Trey Theobald.

Noah Tester made first team all-league for Wauseon. On the second team for the Indians were Sean Brock and Connar Penrod.

Swanton had a pair of second teamers, as Andrew Thornton and Josh Vance were honored.

First team

Carter Burdue, sr., Liberty Center; Nate Brighton, sr., Evergreen; Elijah Zimmerman, sr., Archbold; Noah Tester, sr., Wauseon; Reese Jackson, sr., Bryan.

Player of the Year: Mason Loeffler, sr., Evergreen.

Coach of the Year: Jerry Keifer, Evergreen.

Second team

Andrew Thornton, jr., Swanton; Sean Brock, sr., Wauseon; Titus Rohrer, jr., Bryan; Trent Murdock, sr., Liberty Center; Connar Penrod, jr., Wauseon; Trey Theobald, jr., Archbold; Josh Vance, jr., Swanton.

Honorable mention

Archbold: Ethan Hagans.

Delta: Braden Risner, Hunter Tresnan-Reighard.

Evergreen: Ethan Loeffler, Evan Lumbrezer.

Swanton: Justyn Bartlett.

Wauseon: Jonas Tester.

Mason Loeffler of Evergreen dribbles around a Pettisville defender in a non-league game this season. He was named NWOAL Player of the Year by league officials. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Loeffler-around-Zuver.jpg Mason Loeffler of Evergreen dribbles around a Pettisville defender in a non-league game this season. He was named NWOAL Player of the Year by league officials. File Photo Noah Tester of Wauseon attempts a 3-pointer in a game this season. He was first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Tester-goes-for-3.jpg Noah Tester of Wauseon attempts a 3-pointer in a game this season. He was first team All-NWOAL for the Indians. File Photo Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold with a bucket in a game against Bryan this season. He made the all-league first team for the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Zimmerman-to-the-hoop.jpg Elijah Zimmerman of Archbold with a bucket in a game against Bryan this season. He made the all-league first team for the Blue Streaks. File Photo