Wauseon swimmers make podium at state

CANTON – Wauseon finished the season strong at the 2020 Division II State Swimming and Diving Championships at C.T. Branin Natatorium held Thursday and Friday.

The Indians were led by Brooke Schuette. Her top performance was a third place finish in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.60.

The event was won by Ella Jo Piersma of Cincinnati Seven Hills in 1:49.26.

Schuette also placed ninth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:04.14.

She was part of the 400 freestyle relay team, along with Megan Carroll, Grace Rhoades and Sarayna Russell, that finished eighth with a time of 3:43.06.

That was one of two Wauseon relay teams that placed. Russell, Maggie Duden, Carroll and Rhoades teamed up to place 15th in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:42.46.

As a team, the Wauseon girls were 12th with 51 points. Gates Mills Hawken won the team title with 399 points. They have won every Division II team title since the division was added in 2000 and have 30 titles overall in girls swimming.

Branden Arredondo led the Wauseon boys with an eighth place finish in the 100 freestyle. His time was 48.52. He was also 12th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.17.

Andrew Scherer finished 13th in 500 freestyle in 4:55.29.

Two Indian relay teams placed 16th.

In the 200 freestyle relay, the team of Caden Case, J.T. Hutchinson, Scherer and Arredondo was 16th with a time of 1:31.51. The 400 relay team of Maddux Chamberlin, Hutchinson, Scherer and Arredondo was 16th in 3:21.41.

As a team, Wauseon was 29th with 24 points. Cincinnati Indian Hill won the team title with 224 points.

Wauseon's Brooke Schuette stands on the podium following a third place finish in the 200-yard freestyle Friday at the Division II State Swimming and Diving Championships in Canton. She also placed ninth in the 500 freestyle. Photo submitted Branden Arredondo of Wauseon, center, with swim coaches Brittany Schroeder and Tony Schuette at the state swim meet last week. He took eighth in the 100 freestyle and 12th in the 50 freestyle. Photo submitted