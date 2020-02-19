Wauseon’s perfect run

The Wauseon eighth grade boys basketball team recently won their second straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, beating Archbold 28-27 in double overtime to do so.

Elijah McLeod made a free throw with 0.3 seconds left to clinch the victory.

Scoring for the team were Levi Tester, Gavin Gerig, McLeod and Tyson Rodriguez. Trey Parsons and Braden Vajen played well on defense.

The boys finished the season with a 19-0 record and finish their middle school careers with a mark of 37-0.

This class’s football team also went two straight years without losing a game.