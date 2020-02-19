Wauseon’s perfect run

The Wauseon eighth grade boys basketball team recently won their second straight Northwest Ohio Athletic League title, beating Archbold 28-27 in double overtime to do so.
Earlier this month the Wauseon 8th grade boys basketball team defeated Archbold 28-27 in a double overtime game to win their second straight NWOAL title. They finish their middle school careers with a record of 37-0. On the team are Elijah McLeod, Levi Tester, Gavin Gerig, Tyson Rodriguez, Trey Parsons, Braden Vajen, Roger Adams, Kaiben Coopman, Jamison Knight, Xavier Martinez, Logan Patterson, Zach Puehler and Gavin Van Dielen. The team is coached by Mike Webster.