Indian girls runner-up at sectional bowling

NAPOLEON – The Wauseon girls bowling team put together a runner-up finish this past Saturday at the Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament held at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. The effort allowed them to punch their ticket to the district this coming weekend as the top four teams qualified.

The Indians collectively rolled a team score of 3,593. Bryan was sectional champs with a 3,655 total, Napoleon third at 3,587, and Ottawa-Glandorf fourth at 3,355.

Individually, Wauseon’s Rachel Carr earned top marks with a 609 series over three games. Her best was a 250 rolled in game one.

Also for the Indians, Quinlynn Rohda tied for sixth with a 539 series, while Danielle Carr tied for 10th (531). Jessie French took 34th (437) for the Indians.

The Swanton girls placed fifth as a team with a 3,213 total, but was a spot short of moving on to the district.

The Bulldogs had three in the top 25, led by Amy Lawson who finished 17th (503). Hanna Patch placed 20th (489) for the Dogs, while Ivy Serres took 25th (458).

Delta and Evergreen each had individual qualifiers on the girls side.

Heading to the district for the Panthers is Ciarra Flickinger who placed 12th (520). Michaela Baker was 14th (516) for the Vikings.

Also for Delta, Payton Gladieux finished 31st (447) and Maddy Johnston 33rd (438).

Bobbie Jo Machnicki tied for 29th (448) and Emily Bissonnette was 38th (419) for Evergreen.

The Wauseon boys just missed out on a district trip during sectional action on Friday, placing fifth as a team with a 3,687 total.

Qualifying boys teams were Napoleon with a 3,887, Eastwood 3,848, Ottawa-Glandorf 3,807 and Patrick Henry 3,769.

However, the Indians did get an individual qualifier in Chance Buehrer. The senior took ninth overall, rolling a 579 series.

Kenyon Lovins was next highest for Wauseon, placing 33rd (516). Alex Stevens placed 36th (512).

The sectional champion was Cory Waugh of Delta with a 687 series. After starting with a 183, he posted a 226 and 278 in the latter two games.

Walker Sniegowski finished tied at 23rd (539) for the Panthers, while teammate Gabe Syverson took 30th (525).

For Evergreen, Ayden DeGroff placed 16th (553). William Newcomb was 39th (499) for the Vikings.

Swanton’s best finisher was Riley Blankenship who took 14th (556). Aaron Futch came in tied at 41st (492) for the Bulldogs.

The district tournament is set for this Friday and Saturday at Westgate Lanes in Lima. The girls will bowl Friday at 5 p.m. and the boys on Saturday at noon.

D-II Sectional Bowling

Team Scores

Boys

1. Napoleon 3,887, 2. Eastwood 3,848, 3. Ottawa-Glandorf 3,807, 4. Patrick Henry 3,769, 5. Wauseon 3,687, 6. Liberty Center, Bryan 3,615, 8. Delta 3,559, 9. Rossford 3,558, 10. Tinora 3,365, 11. Swanton 3,214, 12. Evergreen 3,115, 13. North Baltimore 3,021, 14. Fostoria 3,017, 15. Lakota 2,944.

Girls

1. Bryan 3,655, 2. Wauseon 3,593, 3. Napoleon 3,587, 4. Ottawa-Glandorf 3,355, 5. Swanton 3,213, 6. Eastwood 3,165, 7. Patrick Henry 3,131, 8. Liberty Center 2,990, 9. Delta 2,926, 10. Evergreen 2,863, 11. Fostoria 2,666, 12. Rossford 2,588, 13. Tinora 2,527.

Rachel Carr of Wauseon in action on Saturday during the Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. She was the sectional champion with a 609 series, helping the Indians finish second as a team and qualify for the district. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_R.-Carr-at-sectional.jpg Rachel Carr of Wauseon in action on Saturday during the Division II Sectional Bowling Tournament at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon. She was the sectional champion with a 609 series, helping the Indians finish second as a team and qualify for the district. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Delta’s Cory Waugh was the boys sectional champion on Friday, rolling a 687 series. He now heads to the district tournament this Saturday at noon at Westgate Lanes in Lima. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Waugh-bowls-at-sectional.jpg Delta’s Cory Waugh was the boys sectional champion on Friday, rolling a 687 series. He now heads to the district tournament this Saturday at noon at Westgate Lanes in Lima. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Chance Buehrer bowls for Wauseon at Friday’s sectional tournament in Napoleon. He took ninth overall to earn a spot at the district tournament. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Buehrer-at-sectionals.jpg Chance Buehrer bowls for Wauseon at Friday’s sectional tournament in Napoleon. He took ninth overall to earn a spot at the district tournament. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Danielle Carr of Wauseon bowls during sectional action on Saturday. She tied for 10th with a 531 series. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Danielle-Carr-for-Wauseon.jpg Danielle Carr of Wauseon bowls during sectional action on Saturday. She tied for 10th with a 531 series. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

Wauseon’s Rachel Carr, Delta’s Cory Waugh are champions