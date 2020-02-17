Wauseon swimmers garner berths to state

BOWLING GREEN – Wauseon will again be sending multiple swimmers to the Ohio High School Athletic Association State Swimming and Diving Tournament in Canton, following a run at the Division II Northwest District at Bowling Green over the weekend which saw their girls finish second as a team.

The Indians were runner-up with 188 points, ahead of Ontario who was third with 181. Napoleon was fourth with 156 and Bryan fifth at 155.

Winning the girls meet was Celina with 196 points.

Senior Brooke Schuette paced Wauseon, qualifying for state in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle events.

She won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.88. In the 500, she took home the title with a time of 5:03.35.

Grace Rhoades just missed qualifying in the 500 freestyle for the Indians, coming in fourth place (5:30.68).

Wauseon advanced their 400 freestyle relay team consisting of Sarayna Russell, Megan Carroll, Rhoades and Schuette. They placed second (3:41.08) in the race.

Their team in the 200 freestyle relay (Russell, Maggie Duden, Rhoades, Schuette) will also head to state upon finishing seventh (1:41.19) in the district.

On the boys side, Branden Arredondo qualified in the 50 and 100-yard freestyle races.

He won the 50 freestyle, finishing the race in 21.95 which broke a 34-year-old school record previously held by Brett Pelok from 1986.

He also bested a school record in the 100 where he took second at 48.07.

Andrew Scherer is headed to state in the 500 freestyle. At the district, he finished fifth (4:54.84).

The Indians had times good enough to advance in both the 200 and 400-yard freestyle relays. Their team of Maddux Chamberlin, J.T. Hutchinson, Scherer and Arredondo placed fifth (3:20.09) in the 400 freestyle relay. Hutchinson, Caden Case, Scherer and Arredondo took eighth (1:31.15) for the Indians in the 200 freestyle relay.

The Wauseon boys placed eighth as a team with 108 points. Lexington won with 284.5 points, Sandusky Perkins was second with 213, and Wapakoneta third at 153.

Wauseon will not be represented at state in diving this year, but that’s not for a lack of effort on the part of sophomore Cameron Estep. She advanced to the finals and took 16th with a 279 score.

Only the top 12 divers advanced to state.

In Division II, swimming action begins with the prelims Thursday at 5 p.m. at C.T. Branin Natatorium in Canton. The finals are Friday at 5 p.m.

Branden Arredondo of Wauseon stands on the podium Saturday at the district swim meet after taking first in the 50-yard freestyle. He was also runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Arredondo-podium-pic.jpg Branden Arredondo of Wauseon stands on the podium Saturday at the district swim meet after taking first in the 50-yard freestyle. He was also runner-up in the 100-yard freestyle. Brooke Schuette of Wauseon stands atop the podium on Saturday. She took home titles in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Schuette-on-district-podium.jpg Brooke Schuette of Wauseon stands atop the podium on Saturday. She took home titles in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. Members of the Wauseon girls swimming team with the Division II district runner-up trophy which they captured Saturday on the campus of Bowling Green State University. Front row, from left: Coaches Brittany Schroeder and Tony Schuette. Back row: Grace Rhoades, Megan Carroll, Sarayna Russell, Brooke Schuette, Ashley Fisher, Natalie Kuntz, Maggie Duden, Myley McGinnis-Marshall, Maggie Roelfsema, Ashley Freestone and Emilie Wasnich. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_District-runner-up.jpg Members of the Wauseon girls swimming team with the Division II district runner-up trophy which they captured Saturday on the campus of Bowling Green State University. Front row, from left: Coaches Brittany Schroeder and Tony Schuette. Back row: Grace Rhoades, Megan Carroll, Sarayna Russell, Brooke Schuette, Ashley Fisher, Natalie Kuntz, Maggie Duden, Myley McGinnis-Marshall, Maggie Roelfsema, Ashley Freestone and Emilie Wasnich.