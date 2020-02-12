County girls receive all-league marks for bowling

The Northwest Ohio Athletic League has announced their all-league girls bowling teams now that the league season has concluded.

First team all-league in the area were Amy Lawson of Swanton and Quinlynn Rohda of Wauseon.

The bowler of the year in the league was Emma Meade of Bryan.

Danielle Carr of Wauseon was named to the all-league second team. For Swanton, Hanna Patch and Kylie Ulch were named to the second team.

All-NWOAL Girls Bowling

First team

Emma Meade, sr., Bryan; Faith Harding, soph., Bryan; Jade Easley, sr., Bryan; Amy Lawson, jr., Swanton; Quinlynn Rohda, jr., Wauseon.

Bowler of the Year: Emma Meade, Bryan.

Second team

Gabi Bany, jr., Bryan; Danielle Carr, fr., Wauseon; Sarah Breece, soph., Patrick Henry; Hanna Patch, jr., Swanton; Kylie Ulch, sr., Swanton.

Honorable mention

Evergreen: Michaela Baker, Emily Bissonette.

Swanton: Ivy Serres.