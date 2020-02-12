Wauseon pair named first team all-league

With the conclusion of the Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling season last Saturday, league officials have announced all-league for boys bowling.
First team all-league for Wauseon were Chance Buehrer and Kenyon Lovins. Cory Waugh of Delta also made the first team.
The NWOAL Bowler of the Year was Matt Meade of Bryan.
All-NWOAL Boys Bowling
First team
Matt Meade, soph., Bryan; Chance Buehrer, sr., Wauseon; Austin Brandeberry, sr., Bryan; Kenyon Lovins, sr., Wauseon; Cory Waugh, sr., Delta.
Bowler of the Year: Matt Meade, Bryan.
Second team
Tyler Piercefield, soph., Patrick Henry; Jaylin Drew, jr., Patrick Henry; Cade DeLong, sr., Patrick Henry; Aidan Breece, sr., Patrick Henry; Nathan Weirauch, sr., Liberty Center.
Honorable mention
Delta: Gabe Syverson.
Swanton: Riley Blankenship.
Wauseon: Alex Stevens.