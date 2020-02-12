Tournament draws announced for boys hoops

Boys basketball tournament draws were held Sunday as area teams learned where they will be playing for sectional action.

Wauseon received the fourth seed in the Division II, Ada District. The Indians have a bye to the sectional final where they will face the winner the game between sixth-seeded Kenton and eighth-seeded Elida Friday, Feb. 28 at Lima Senior beginning at approximately 8 p.m.

Four local teams will compete in the Division III Toledo Central Catholic district.

Evergreen is the top seed in the district. They have a bye to the sectional final and will take on either seventh-seeded Van Buren or eighth-seeded Otsego on Feb. 28 at Springfield at 6:15 p.m.

Delta, seeded 10th, faces No. 11 seed Lake in a sectional semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Springfield at approximately 8 p.m.

In the bottom of the bracket, Swanton is seeded ninth where they will take on No. 12 seed Montpelier on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Wauseon at 6:15 p.m.

Second seed Archbold awaits the winner for a sectional championship to be played on Feb. 28 at Wauseon at 6:15 p.m.

In the Division IV, Defiance District, Pettisville and Fayette received the fifth and sixth seeds, respectively.

Pettisville faces ninth-seeded Edon Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Napoleon at approximately 8 p.m. in a sectional semifinal. Fayette will be at Bryan for their sectional semifinal, taking on eighth-seeded North Central Feb. 26 at approximately 8 p.m.

Wauseon's Sean Brock with a basket in a NWOAL game at Archbold earlier this season. The Indians and Blue Streaks, along with other area teams, found out their tournament draw when it was announced on Sunday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor