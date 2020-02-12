Indians win battle with Dogs

Although they trailed for all of the first quarter, Wauseon took the lead for good with a little over two minutes to go in the first half, outscoring Rossford 28-19 after the break in a 54-42 win at home in non-league girls basketball Tuesday night.

A Marisa Seiler 3-pointer put the Indians ahead 22-20 at the 2:10 mark of the second quarter, and they never looked back. They would take a 26-23 lead into the half following a pair of Sydney Zirkle free throws.

Wauseon built a five point lead in the early stages of the third quarter on Autumn Pelok’s bucket off an assist from Zirkle, plus a pair of Chelsie Raabe free throws in response to Sammi Mikonowicz’ side jump shot for Rossford.

The Indians held this minimal lead for the rest of the period, which was made even closer on Mikonowicz’ drive and score to get the visiting Bulldogs within 34-33 at the quarter break.

However, Rossford’s problem in the second half was finding a second scorer to compliment Mikonowicz. She had 15 of their 19 second half points, leading all scorers with 25 on the night.

The Dogs went cold in the first 2:47 of quarter number four, allowing Wauseon to create space.

The Indians went on a 7-0 run behind four points from Sam Aeschliman and a bucket from Hayley Meyer. This gave them a 41-33 lead with 5:37 remaining.

Mikonowicz broke the streak with a fast break bucket, then following Zirkle’s basket in the paint, Mikonowicz toed the free throw line and hit a pair. A little over a minute later, Rossford’s Katie Glowacki went 1 for 2 to make the difference 43-38 at the 3:44 mark.

But the Indians would nail the door shut as Zirkle scored inside off a feed from Aeschliman, then Seiler drilled a pair of free throws for a nine-point edge with just 1:22 to go.

For good measure, they went 5 of 6 from the line in the final minute and change to ice it.

Zirkle and Aeschliman paced the Indians with 14 points apiece. Seiler added 13 points.

In attempting to help out Mikonowicz, Madison Schimming had nine points for Rossford (14-7).

Wauseon (18-3) next will try to lock up an outright NWOAL title when they host Patrick Henry (9-11) Thursday.

Kadence Carroll of Wauseon puts up a shot from the elbow during Tuesday’s non-league battle against Rossford. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs 54-42 to push their record to 18-3 on the season. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Carroll-puts-up-shot.jpg Kadence Carroll of Wauseon puts up a shot from the elbow during Tuesday’s non-league battle against Rossford. The Indians defeated the Bulldogs 54-42 to push their record to 18-3 on the season. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Sam Aeschliman splits a pair from the foul line for Wauseon during action on Tuesday. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Aesch-at-FT-line.jpg Sam Aeschliman splits a pair from the foul line for Wauseon during action on Tuesday. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Marisa Seiler of Wauseon (15) and teammate Sydney Zirkle surround Rossford’s Sammi Mikonowicz during the first half of Tuesday’s game. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Indians-defend-Mikonowicz.jpg Marisa Seiler of Wauseon (15) and teammate Sydney Zirkle surround Rossford’s Sammi Mikonowicz during the first half of Tuesday’s game. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

