Wauseon swimmers punch district tickets

DEFIANCE – Wauseon had a good showing at the Division II Northwest District sectional swimming meet last weekend, and as a result, now will send 18 athletes to compete at the upcoming district meet.

The Indian swimmers qualified in a combination of 28 individual events, plus all six relays.

On the girls side, they had many swimmers qualify in the same event.

In the 200-yard freestyle, Brooke Schuette won with a time of 1:59.36, Grace Rhoades took third (2:05.01), Myley McGinnis-Marshall fourth (2:05.31), and Emilie Wasnich eighth (2:10.19), each punching a ticket to districts.

A Wauseon quartet also advanced in the 500-yard freestyle.

Schuette was first (5:10.63), Rhoades fourth (5:37.75), Ashley Fisher seventh (5:46.34) and Wasnich 11th (5:51.83).

A trio of swimmers advanced in both the 200 IM and 100-yard freestyle.

In the 200 IM, Megan Carroll took second (2:21.82), Ashley Freestone was 10th (2:32.05) and Natalie Kuntz 11th (2:33.08).

Sarayna Russell led the way for the Indians in the 100 freestyle, placing third with a time of 56.93. Maggie Duden came in at fourth (57.91) and Carroll was fifth (58.3).

Russell added a fourth place finish (25.95) in the 50 freestyle.

Freestone was fifth (1:05.95) and McGinnis-Marshall sixth (1:06.37) to qualify in the 100 butterfly.

Maggie Roelfsema took third (1:16.86) and Kuntz fourth (1:17.05), advancing for Wauseon in the 100 breaststroke.

The girls have also advanced teams in the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay events.

In the 200 medley relay, the quartet of Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone and Duden advanced with a fifth place finish and time of 2:03.05.

Russell, Carroll, Rhoades and Schuette took fourth (1:43.93) in the 200 freestyle relay.

The team of Russell, Carroll, Rhoades and Schuette qualified with a win in the 400 freestyle relay. They posted a time of 3:45.73.

Andy Scherer, Branden Arredondo, J.T. Hutchinson and Maddux Chamberlin each qualified in more than one event as an individual.

Arredondo took home titles in both the 50 and 100-yard freestyle events. He won the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.74, and was first in the 100 freestyle at 49.35.

Scherer took third in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle. He finished the 200 in 1:51.69 and the 500 in 5:05.54.

Hutchinson placed seventh (1:58.69) in the 200 freestyle to advance, then was seventh (5:28.24) in the 500 freestyle.

Chamberlin qualified with sixth place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 butterfly. He finished the 200 IM in 2:16.14 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.8.

Additionally, Aidan Pena took sixth (1:10.11) to advance in the 100 breaststroke.

The boys qualified in all three relays. In the 200 medley relay, their team of Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin and Isaiah Bourn finished fourth (1:51.47).

The quartet of Hutchinson, Caden Case, Scherer and Arredondo placed third (1:34.15) to advance in the 200 freestyle relay. Chamberlin, Case, Scherer and Arredondo placed fourth (3:26.07) in the 400 freestyle relay.

The Division II district meet is set for this Friday at 3 p.m. on the campus of Bowling Green State University.

Wauseon's Myley McGinnis-Marshall swims in the 200-yard freestyle at an earlier home meet this season. McGinnis-Marshall qualified for the district meet in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly this past weekend at the sectional. Andy Scherer of Wauseon swims at an earlier meet this season. He qualified in both the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, and was part of the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.