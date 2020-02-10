Wauseon girls runner-up, boys third at NWOAL Championships

NAPOLEON – Wauseon finished in the top three in both the boys and girls competitions on Saturday at the Northwest Ohio Athletic League bowling championships held at River City Bowl-A-Way in Napoleon.

Bryan was victorious in both the boys and girls tournaments.

In the boys tournament, Bryan finished with a 3,825 team score. Patrick Henry was second with 3,728, and Wauseon third at 3,605.

Chance Buehrer rolled a 586 series, taking fourth for the Wauseon boys. Isaac Rufenacht (8th) was next with a 566 series, Alex Stevens (14th) 540, and Logan Blackman and Kenyon Lovins tied for 19th with a 517.

For Swanton, Marty Mosher (T-7th) rolled a 567 series and Riley Blankenship (16th) 536.

At the forefront for the Delta boys was Walker Sniegowski (18th) who finished with a 521 series. Kaden Hawkins (22nd) rolled a 506 and Gabe Syverson (23rd) a 487 for Delta.

Ayden DeGroff (21st) paced Evergreen with a 511.

The Bryan girls won with a 3,487 team total. Wauseon was second with a 3,272, while Swanton finished third with a 3,066.

Danielle Carr paced the Indians with a fourth place finish and a score of 547. Jessie French (6th) rolled a 542 for the Indians and Jayde Ramos (15th) 462.

Amy Lawson earned a runner-up finish for the Swanton girls, rolling a 593 series. Ivy Serres (11th) added a 476, Hanna Patch (T-16th) 459 and Kylie Ulch (22nd) 419.

Leading Evergreen was Emily Bissonnette who finished sixth with a 525 score. Bobbie Jo Machnicki (12th) added a 471 for the Vikings and Michaela Baker (T-16th) a 459.

For Delta, Maddy Johnston (14th) finished with a 468 series. Ciarra Flickenger (21st) added a 439 and Makenzie DeSantos (23rd) 414.

NWOAL Bowling Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Bryan 3,825; Patrick Henry 3,728; Wauseon 3,605; Liberty Center 3,521; Swanton 3,358; Delta 3,219; Evergreen 2,935.

Girls

Bryan 3,487; Wauseon 3,272; Swanton 3,066; Liberty Center 3,019; Patrick Henry 3,004; Delta 2,812; Evergreen 2,798.

