Panthers ousted by Eagles at regional duals

BLOOMDALE – Delta was the only Fulton County school to win more than one dual Saturday at Elmwood, but top-seeded Eastwood proved too much for the second seed Panthers in the championship, beating them 48-28 to advance to the State Dual Wrestling Tournament out of Division III, Region 17.

Eastwood went on a run where they won seven straight matches – including four by pin – to take a 36-6 lead over Delta through 152 pounds. It came after Rylee Hanefeld pinned the Eagles’ Cody Perkins in the 106-pound match.

The Panthers were also short-handed as they were without defending state champion Zack Mattin who got dinged up in his match in the semifinal and did not wrestle in the final.

Kaleb Barnes got Delta back on track with a 11-0 major decision at 160 pounds, then Max Hoffman won by pin at 182 pounds. They also added a pair of wins by forfeit at 195 pounds and 285 pound, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the deficit.

The Panthers earned wins over Arcadia (57-19), Liberty-Benton (48-33) and Lake (33-30) to reach the final dual with the Eagles.

They had seven pins in the win over Arcadia. Winning in this fashion were Mattin at 113 pounds, Carson Chiesa (120), Jayce Helminiak (138), Dakota Sintobin (145), Barnes (152), Hoffman (182) and Lucas Wolpert (285).

Also, Hanefeld (106) and Devon Haven (132) each won by forfeit, while Gabe Meyer (126) earned an 8-2 decision over Bryan Harrison.

Delta won all eight of its matches by pin during the quarterfinal victory over Liberty-Benton.

Registering pins were Hanefeld (106), Mattin (113), Chiesa (120), Meyer (126), Helminiak (138), Sintobin (145), Barnes (152) and Hoffman (182).

The Panthers opened with four straight wins and marked seven of the first nine matches, jumping out to a 27-12 lead over Lake in the semifinal. The Flyers took four of the final five matches, but Hoffman’s pin over Austin Greene in 1:09 at 182 pounds locked up the Panther win.

Archbold, Evergreen and Swanton also took part in the tournament.

However, for the Vikings, it was an early exit as they fell 59-18 to Eastwood in the opening round.

Swanton was one and done as well, falling to the Blue Streaks 69-12. The short-handed Bulldogs had to forfeit six matches, which did not help matters.

For Archbold, winning by pin were Wyatt Armstrong at 120 pounds, Juan Garcia (138), Josh Nofzinger (152) and Johnathon Yoder (170).

In addition, Brennan Short (145) won 15-0 over Swanton’s Hunter Gowing and Carson Meyer (182) 13-3 over Ian Saunders.

The Bulldogs’ wins came from Tyler Gowing (160) and Brodie Stevens (285), each garnering pins.

However, the Streaks let a 24-7 lead slip away in the quarterfinal round, falling to host Elmwood 37-30. They dropped six of the final seven matches.

After electing to forfeit the 220-pound match, Archbold left it up to their heavyweight down 31-30. The sophomore would fall via a first round pin against Elmwood’s Kaleb Loera.

Zack Mattin of Delta, right, with a hold on Cristian Lecki of Lake during the 120-pound match in the semifinal dual Saturday at the Division III, Region 17 Dual Tournament. The Panthers earned wins over Arcadia, Liberty-Benton and Lake, before falling to Eastwood in the final. Josh Nofzinger of Archbold, top, holds down Tyler Anderson of Swanton during the 152-pound match. The Blue Streaks handled the Bulldogs 69-12, but were eliminated in the next round by way of a 37-30 loss to Elmwood. Juan Garcia of Archbold holds tight to Swanton's Cody Dekoeyer in their match at 138 pounds. He would pin Dekoeyer in 1:35. Max Hoffman of Delta with a takedown versus Joey Grzegorczyk of Eastwood in the 182-pound match. He would pin Grzegorczyk in 1:38.

By Max Householder mhouseholder@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Max Householder at 419-335-2010

