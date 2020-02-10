Wauseon stopped by Graham in Division II, Region 16 dual tournament

ST. PARIS – Beating Graham High School in anything wrestling is already tough, but to have to win at their home gym for the right to go to the State Dual Tournament, that’s almost an impossible task.

That’s what the Wauseon wrestling team was charged with Saturday when after defeating St. Marys Memorial and Jonathan Alder in the first two rounds, they met up with Graham in the Division II, Region 16 championship. The Indians were unsuccessful in their attempt, falling to the Falcons 50-27.

With the win, Graham punches its ticket to the state tournament to be held at St. John Arena in Columbus this coming Sunday.

Wauseon could only manage two wins in contested matches versus Graham.

Nolan Ray defeated Nick Hart 8-4 at 126 pounds, and Samuel Sosa pinned Zack Burroughs in 36 seconds in the heavyweight match. The Indians’ other wins were three coming by way of forfeit.

Wauseon started the day with a 45-23 win over St. Marys Memorial. They won five matches by pin in the dual.

Recording pins were Ray (126), Connor Twigg (145), Jarrett Bischoff (170), Wes Spadafore (220) and Sosa (285).

Damon Molina (113), Lawson Grime (138) and Ethan Glover (152) each won by decision for the Indians.

The Roughriders had a chance within 33-23 going into the final two matches, but Spadafore and Sosa’s pins slammed the door on the comeback effort.

Wauseon was even better in the semifinal round, cruising to a 59-15 win over Jonathan Alder. They won all but three matches.

Recording pins for the Indians were Collin Twigg at 106 pounds, Molina (113), Ray (126), Connor Twigg, Bischoff (170), Wyatt Lane (182), Spadafore (220) and Sosa (285).

Other wins for the Indians were Zaden Torres 1-0 over Josh Proper at 120 pounds, Grime 20-3 over Owen Crabtree at 138 pounds, and Chance Snow 12-10 over Brendon Liford at 160 pounds.

