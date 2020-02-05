Megan Carroll commits to Indiana Wesleyan University

Megan Carroll of Wauseon recently committed to continue her education and swimming career at Indiana Wesleyan University (NAIA) in Marion, Indiana. Front row, from left: David Carroll (father), Megan, Rebecca Carroll (mother). Back row: Wauseon head swimming coach Tony Schuette and assistant coach Brittany Schroeder.

