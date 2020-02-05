Girls basketball tournament draws unveiled

Girls basketball tournament draws were announced Sunday as area teams learned where they will be playing and what seed they were assigned.

The Wauseon girls will be competing in the Division II, Paulding District. Seeded third, the Indians will take on fellow Northwest Ohio Athletic League foe and fifth seed Bryan, on Saturday, Feb. 22 at Miller City at approximately 8 p.m. for a sectional championship.

A quartet of Fulton County schools are represented at the Division III, Anthony Wayne District.

With the highest seed is Delta, garnering the third seed. The Panthers will face No. 12 seed Genoa Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Springfield at approximately 8 p.m. in a sectional semifinal.

Evergreen got the eighth seed and faces seventh-seeded Elmwood Tuesday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. in a sectional semifinal at Springfield. Archbold, seeded fifth, has a bye where they will await the winner of the Vikings and Royals for a sectional championship on Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m.

Swanton, the sixth seed, also has a first round bye. Competing in a sectional tournament at Bowling Green High School, the Bulldogs will meet the winner of No. 13 seed Northwood and second seed Otsego on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. for a sectional championship.

The Fayette and Pettisville girls are in the Division IV, Defiance District, with their sectional games being held at Bryan.

Fayette boasts the fifth seed, taking on sixth-seeded Antwerp on Feb. 18 at 6:15 p.m. The winner meets fourth-seeded Stryker Feb. 22 at 6:15 p.m. in the sectional final.

In the nightcap at Bryan on Feb. 18, No. 12 seed Pettisville faces ninth seed North Central. Top-seeded Wayne Trace awaits the victor for a sectional championship to be played at Bryan on Feb. 22 at 8 p.m.

Kadence Carroll of Wauseon handles the ball as Averie Lutz of Swanton defends during an NWOAL contest last week. The Indians are the third seed in the Division II, Paulding District, while the Bulldogs were seeded sixth in the Division III, Anthony Wayne District. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor