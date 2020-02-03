Vikings sweep weekend pair in boys hoops

HAMLER – Evergreen came out of the blocks fast with an early 20-2 run, and coasted to a 62-44 win Friday night over Patrick Henry to keep pace with NWOAL-leading Archbold at 4-0.

However, Saturday the Vikings suffered through their worst shooting night of the season and had to rely on some late free throws and a defensive stop at the end to finally subdue Edon, 50-48.

Both games were on the road.

Mason Loeffler’s three first quarter triples – all of which came from points outside Henry County – got the Vikings rolling.

Nate Brighton’s pair of buckets inside, another from Ethan Loeffler and a Jack Etue three-pointer capped the early blast at the 2:58 mark of the first.

Noah Almanza’s basket at the 4:04 point of the second got the Patriots back to single digits at 22-13, before Mason Loeffler went off again.

The 6’4” guard hit a pull up jumper, had a high-flying slam on a backdoor pass from Brighton, and dropped a deep transition triple before Evan Lumbrezer stripped a Patriot at mid-court for a steal-and-score with 20 ticks left for a 31-13 halftime advantage.

Caleb Rosengarten’s triple got PH to 37-25 with 3:54 left in the third but two more Mason Loeffler three-pointers and another sprint to the rim by Lumbrezer regained the Vikes’ 18-point lead, 45-27.

Two baskets inside by Brighton and Lumbrezer’s layup off the lob pushed Evergreen to its biggest lead at 60-37 with four minutes left.

Mason Loeffler led all scorers with 29 points while Brighton had 18 and 16 rebounds.

Evergreen grinds out win at Edon

However, Saturday night Evergreen found the trip to Edon much more difficult.

Evergreen missed layups their first four possessions before Brighton’s putback gave Evergreen their first points with 5:32 left in the first.

Two Mason Loeffler triples, another from Etue, then three-point plays from Brighton and Mason Loeffler finally pushed Evergreen to a first quarter advantage.

Still cold in the second, it was an Ethan Loeffler three-point play and two more baskets from Brighton that kept the lead at double figures at 28-17 at the half.

However, in the third Edon super sophomore, Drew Gallahue, heated up hitting three buckets and a Jack Berry triple got Edon to a two point deficit before Ethan Loeffler’s putback gave Evergreen a 36-32 lead heading into the fourth.

Mason Loeffler’s baseline drive and slam with 2:46 left put the Vikings up 47-41 but Gallahue, in the middle of a 10 point fourth, scored on a tough baseline jumper then a long triple to get Edon within 47-46.

Brighton and Mason Loeffler hit 3 of 4 from the foul line and the Vikings forced a late turnover on the Bombers’ last possession to close the game.

Brighton and Mason Loeffler each had 19 points for the Vikings who are now 14-1.

Ethan Loeffler and Brighton each snared 12 rebounds.

Evergreen travels to Wauseon for an NWOAL contest Friday, then to Fayette for a non-league game Saturday.

By Joe Blystone For the Expositor

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Joe Blystone at fcesports@aimmediamidwest.com