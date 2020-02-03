Indian grapplers victorious at Archbold

Wauseon lost only three matches in a dual on the road at Archbold Friday, topping the home Blue Streaks 52-13 in wrestling action.

“I was very happy with the way we wrestled,” said Wauseon coach Mike Ritter. “We changed some things up in our practice routine this week and it paid off very well. Our chain wrestling and stamina were very good. We were aggressive in looking to score from every position. Each kid had a good game plan for what they were looking for and went out and executed it.”

With pins for the Indians were Collin Twigg over Wyat Fryman at 106 pounds, Jarrett Bischoff (170) over the Streaks’ Dylan Aeschliman, Wes Spadafore (220) versus Hayden Dickman and Sammy Sosa (285) in nine seconds over Spencer Simon.

The Indians notched some other big wins as John Martinez earned a technical fall over Archbold’s Wyatt Armstrong at 120 pounds, Nolan Ray (126) defeated Andrew Francis 14-5 and Connor Nagel (132) bested Shane Eicher 13-1.

Winning by decision for Wauseon were Connor Twigg (138) 9-3 over Juan Garcia, Ethan Glover (152) 6-1 over Josh Nofzinger, and Chance Snow (160) 12-11 versus John Yoder.

Archbold garnered three wins on the night.

At 145 pounds, Brennan Short defeated Zaidan Kessler of Wauseon 8-6 in overtime. In addition, Carson Meyer (182) shut out Wyatt Lane 9-0, while Adrian Juarez (195) pinned Jack Shema in 1:50.

Wauseon is at St. Paris Graham High School this Saturday for the Division II Region 16 Dual Team Tournament.

The Indians are seeded second. They have a bye in the first round, where they await the winner of seventh-seeded St. Marys Memorial and No. 10 seed Rossford.

Perennial power and host of the tournament, Graham, is the top seed on the opposite side of the bracket to Wauseon.

John Martinez of Wauseon, left, looks for a takedown versus Wyatt Armstrong of Archbold in the 120-pound match during Friday night’s dual. Martinez would win by technical fall as he was one of 10 Indians to win matches in a 52-13 defeat of the Blue Streaks. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/02/web1_Martinez-against-Archbold.jpg John Martinez of Wauseon, left, looks for a takedown versus Wyatt Armstrong of Archbold in the 120-pound match during Friday night’s dual. Martinez would win by technical fall as he was one of 10 Indians to win matches in a 52-13 defeat of the Blue Streaks. Photo courtesy David Bliss