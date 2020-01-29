Wauseon swimming and diving closes regular season with winning effort

Wauseon earned wins over Ottawa-Glandorf and Ayersville to close out the swimming and diving regular season Tuesday in Wauseon.

The boys defeated O-G 90-74 and Ayersville 105-19. The girls bested O-G 102-73 and Ayersville 129-22.

Andrew Scherer and Branden Arredondo each won multiple events for the Indians in the boys meet.

Scherer took first in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:53.69, and also won the 100 backstroke in 59.74. Arredondo was first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 22.92, plus won the 100 freestyle with a time of 50.16.

James Hutchinson took home an individual title in the 500 freestyle, finishing the race in 5:31.56.

Wauseon teams swept the 200 medley, 200 freestyle, and 400 freestyle relay events.

Brooke Schuette took first for the Wauseon girls in both the 50 freestyle and 500 freestyle. In the 50 freestyle she won while posting a time of 26.24, then took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:20.46.

Other individual winners for the girls were Grace Rhoades in the 200 freestyle and Megan Carroll in the 100 freestyle. Carroll posted a time of 58.3 in the 100, while Rhoades finished the 200 in 2:06.22.

The Indians had the top four scores in girls diving, led by Macy Gerig with 157 points. Next was Cameron Estep with 145.1 points, Eva Mennetti (136.15) and Makayla Kebschull (103.55).

Wauseon teams were victorious in the 200 and 400 freestyle relay events.

Boys events

200 medley relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Pena, Chamberlin, Bourn), 1:55.5.

200 freestyle- 1. Scherer (W), 1:53.69; 3. Bourn (W), 2:07.02.

200 IM- 3. Chamberlin (W), 2:21.77.

50 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 22.92; 2. Case (W), 25.16.

100 butterfly- 2. Chamberlin (W), 1:04.36.

100 freestyle- 1. Arredondo (W), 50.16.

500 freestyle- 1. Hutchinson (W), 5:31.56.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Chamberlin, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 1:35.3; 3. Wauseon (Raker, Bourn, Vernot, Pena), 1:47.25.

100 backstroke- 1. Scherer (W), 59.74; 3. Hutchinson (W), 1:09.05.

100 breaststroke- 3. Pena (W), 1:15.32.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Hutchinson, Case, Scherer, Arredondo), 3:33.15; 3. Wauseon (Bourn, Raker, Reeder, Vernot), 4:02.69.

Girls events

200 medley relay- 2. Wauseon (Fisher, Kuntz, Freestone, Rhoades), 2:05.81; 3. Wauseon (Wasnich, Roelfsema, McGinnis-Marshall, Russell), 2:08.2.

200 freestyle- 1. Rhoades (W), 2:06.22; 2. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 2:10.49.

200 IM- 2. Kuntz (W), 2:32.78.

50 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 26.24; 2. Russell (W), 26.75.

Diving- 1. Gerig (W), 157; 2. Estep (W), 145.1; 3. Mennetti (W), 136.15; 4. Kebschull (W), 103.55.

100 butterfly- 2. Freestone (W), 1:08.26; 3. McGinnis-Marshall (W), 1:10.6.

100 freestyle- 1. Carroll (W), 58.3.

500 freestyle- 1. Schuette (W), 5:20.46; 3. Wasnich (W), 6:00.89.

200 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 1:45.56; 3. Wauseon (Duden, Roelfsema, Wasnich, Kuntz), 1:57.26.

100 backstroke- 3. Carroll (W), 1:11.37.

100 breaststroke- 2. Kuntz (W), 1:16.74.

400 freestyle relay- 1. Wauseon (Russell, Carroll, Rhoades, Schuette), 3:53.09; 2. Wauseon (Duden, McGinnis-Marshall, Wasnich, Fisher), 4:11.6.

