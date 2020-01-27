Bulldogs win war

PERRYSBURG — Rossford’s boys survived Wauseon’s fourth quarter surge to slip past the Indians, 59-56.

The Saturday non-league game was played at Owens Community College. The Bulldogs are now 13-1 and the Indians are 11-5.

Jonas Tester hit a jumper in the lane to give Wauseon a 54-53 lead with 2:07 left in regulation. It was the Indians first lead since the 2:01 mark in the first quarter.

With 1:30 remaining, a calm Ben Morrison knocked down a 3-pointer just to the left of the top of the key to push the Bulldogs ahead 56-55.

CamRon Gaston then made three free throws around a basket from Wauseon’s Isaac Wilson to secure the 59-56 victory.

Rossford had a strong first half and held a 40-21 advantage before the Indians scored the final four points of the half to make it 40-25 after 16 minutes.

The Bulldogs made a 14-0 run in the final two minutes of the first quarter and the first two minutes of the second quarter to take a 29-16 lead.

Ethan DeWese led the way for the Bulldogs with 13 of his game-high 20 points in the first half, including seven points in the 14-0 run.

Neither team had any major offensive progress in the third quarter with Wauseon scoring five points and Rossford scoring four. Despite the low scoring, the Bulldogs were still up by 14, 44-30, going into the final eight minutes.

The Indians made a 19-7 run in the first 6:08 of the fourth quarter to cut the Bulldogs’ lead to 51-49.

Sean Brock scored 10 points in Wauseon’s comeback and he had 13 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

DeWese hit two free throws to make it 53-49. Brock then made three of four free throws to close the gap to 53-52 with 2:29 remaining in regulation.

Morrison and Gaston then closed out the win for the Bulldogs.

In addition to DeWese’s 20 points, Morrison finished with 14, including seven in the fourth quarter, and Gaston finished with 11 points and six assists. Jamari Croom had 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

Tyson Britsch and Connar Penrod each added 11 points for the Indians and Wilson had a team-high seven rebounds.

