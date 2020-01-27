Wauseon girls runner-up at Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships

FREMONT – The Wauseon girls swimming and diving team finished runner-up to Fremont Ross with many top placers, and the boys had several quality finishes as well Saturday at the Northwest Ohio Aquatic Conference Championships.

The Little Giants won the girls meet with 401.5 points, Wauseon was second at 335, and Toledo Notre Dame Academy third at 302.5. Fremont Ross won the boys meet with 395.5 points, while Wauseon finished seventh with 148.

The Indian girls were led by Brooke Schuette who took home titles in both the 200 and 500-yard freestyle races.

In the 200 freestyle, she won with a time of 1:59.87. Schuette was first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:19.91.

In those same two races, Wauseon’s Grace Rhoades placed fourth and fifth respectively. She was fourth in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:35.05, and fifth in the 200 freestyle at 2:06.43.

Myley McGinnis-Marshall also competed in the 200-yard freestyle for the Indians, taking seventh (2:11.46). She was eighth (1:10.30) in the 100-yard butterfly.

The Indians’ team of Sarayna Russell, Megan Carroll, Rhoades and Schuette won the 400-yard freestyle relay, posting a time of 3:48.77.

Other top placers for the Indians were Russell who finished fifth (58.74) in the 100-yard freestyle and seventh (26.78) in the 50-yard freestyle; Maggie Duden who was eighth (1:00.07) in the 100 freestyle; Ashley Fisher 10th (5:54.35) in the 500 freestyle; Ashley Freestone sixth (1:08.99) in the 100 butterfly; and Megan Carroll eighth (2:27.39) in the 200 IM.

In diving, the girls could only manage a 14th place finish from Cameron Estep, who finished with a 254.35 score.

The boys got a pair of top placements from Branden Arredondo and Andrew Scherer.

Arredondo was second in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 22.86, then he took fourth in the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.15.

Scherer was fourth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:52.57. He also took fifth in the 500-yard freestyle while posting a time of 5:16.86.

Additionally, Caden Case finished ninth (1:11.27) in the 100-yard breaststroke for the Indians.

NWOAC Championships

Team Scores

Boys

Fremont Ross 395.5, Sandusky Perkins 349, Toledo St. John’s Jesuit 323, Oak Harbor 296, Napoleon 266, Port Clinton 204, Wauseon 148, Sylvania Southview 140, Sandusky 81.5, Sylvania Northview 81, Bowling Green 36, Ayersville 4.

Girls

Fremont Ross 401.5, Wauseon 335, Toledo Notre Dame Academy 302.5, Sylvania Southview 271, Napoleon 242, Oak Harbor 229, Port Clinton 209, Sandusky Perkins 169, Sylvania Northview 87, Sandusky 79.

https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Indian-logo-8.jpg

Branden Arredondo, Andrew Scherer lead boys team