Wauseon earns two dual wins

Behind seven victories by way of pin, Wauseon took care of Liberty Center 51-22 in a dual held Thursday in Wauseon.

“I thought our kids wrestled very well tonight. We had a nice run in the middle of the match with six consecutive pins to really separate ourselves from Liberty. It was a great way to showcase our seniors with it being Senior Night,” said head coach Mike Ritter.

The dual started with the 170-pound match, and the Indians gained the upperhand on Jarrett Bischoff’s pin over the Tigers’ Kaden Bergstedt in 3:25.

However, LC responded with a pair of pins of their own.

Owen Johnson and Owen Box turned over their opponents at 182 pounds and 195 pounds, respectively. This gave the Tigers a 12-6 advantage.

But that was when the Indians fired back with six straight pins.

Wes Spadafore at 220 pounds, Sammy Sosa (285), Collin Twigg (106), Damon Molina (113), John Martinez (120) and Zaden Torres (126) each won by pin for a 42-12 Wauseon lead.

For good measure, Nolan Ray added a 5-1 win over Dylan Matthews at 132 pounds, increasing the margin to 45-12. LC’s Maguire Vollmar snapped the losing streak when he pinned Connor Twigg in 3:46 at 138 pounds.

Earning decisions down the stretch for the Indians were Zaidan Kessler (145) and Ethan Glover (152). Liberty’s Camren Foster (160) closed the night with a 9-1 major decision over Chance Snow.

Indians stop Delta, 49-18

Wauseon added another win on Friday, defeating Delta 49-18.

Winning by pin for the Indians were Bischoff (170), Jack Shema (195), Sammy Sosa (285), Molina (113) and Ray (138).

Kessler (152), Glover (160), Collin Twigg (106) and Connor Twigg all added decision victories. Wes Spadafore won by forfeit for the Indians at 220.

Delta pins were obtained by Zack Mattin at 113 pounds and Max Hoffman at 182 pounds. Carson Chiesa (120) and Gabe Meyer (132) won by decision for the Panthers.

“Very pleased at how aggressive we were tonight against Delta,” said Ritter. “We won 10 out of 14 matches and two of those losses could’ve went our way. I thought we had a good week of preparation and this dual meet was our second in two days, so I was worried a little about fatigue. That did not turn out to be the case as our kids were very ready to wrestle at our last home event of the season.”

Jarrett Bischoff of Wauseon holds down Kaden Bergstedt of Liberty Center during Thursday’s NWOAL match. He was one of six Wauseon seniors honored on Senior Night, all of whom wrestled in the dual. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Bischoff-over-Bergstedt.jpg Jarrett Bischoff of Wauseon holds down Kaden Bergstedt of Liberty Center during Thursday’s NWOAL match. He was one of six Wauseon seniors honored on Senior Night, all of whom wrestled in the dual. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Wauseon freshman Collin Twigg in control against Ethan Borstelman of Liberty Center in their match at 106 pounds Thursday. Twigg would pin Borstelman in 4:41. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Twigg-v.-Borstelman.jpg Wauseon freshman Collin Twigg in control against Ethan Borstelman of Liberty Center in their match at 106 pounds Thursday. Twigg would pin Borstelman in 4:41. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor Ethan Glover of Wauseon, right, pushes around Jon Tammarine of Liberty Center in the 152-pound match. He ended up earning a 12-5 victory over Tammarine. https://www.fcnews.org/wp-content/uploads/sites/45/2020/01/web1_Glover-in-control.jpg Ethan Glover of Wauseon, right, pushes around Jon Tammarine of Liberty Center in the 152-pound match. He ended up earning a 12-5 victory over Tammarine. Max Householder | Fulton County Expositor