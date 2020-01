Wauseon wrestling coach Mike Ritter was recently selected as the 2018-19 Ohio Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year by the NFHS (National Federation of High Schools) Coaches Association.

Mike was nominated to the NFHS by the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Mike was selected based upon his coaching performance in the 2018-19 school year, lifetime community involvement, school involvement and philosophy of coaching.

