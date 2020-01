Fayette bested Swanton 52-37 at home in a non-league boys basketball game Tuesday night.

The Eagles had three in double figures, led by Elijah Lerma with 12 points. Jaxsen Wentz added 11 and Tanner Wagner 10.

Andrew Thornton had 13 points and Trent Weigel nine for the Bulldogs.

Fayette (7-6) travels to Montpelier Friday and Hicksville on Saturday. Swanton (6-7) hosts Patrick Henry Friday before visiting Genoa on Saturday.